WWE legend to make his final appearance on SmackDown before Crown Jewel tonight? Exploring the possibility

WWE Crown Jewel is just hours away now, and fans have not been able to stop talking about it. Before the action unfolds at the PLE, the company is set to feature another edition of SmackDown right before the massive showdowns, featuring last-minute builds to the storylines.

While a lot of surprises and stunning moments are expected to be featured at Crown Jewel, a major surprise could also be in the plans for this week’s edition of the blue brand. SmackDown this week could be the last appearance of WWE legend Randy Orton on the blue brand, and the Viper could share this news with Nick Aldis on the show itself.

Randy Orton was featured as Cody Rhodes’ tag team partner in a massive battle against Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. While both Rhodes and Orton were dominating against the Vision, Seth Rollins made an appearance out of nowhere and used the referee’s momentary distraction to take out Orton with a massive stomp.

This helped Bron Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed pick up the victory, and could be the reason why Orton makes his exit from SmackDown. The Viper could confront Aldis this week to announce that he was moving to RAW to take care of the World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, following the brutal stomp last week.

Not only that, but the Legend Killer could also use the opportunity and cost Rollins his match against Cody Rhodes at Crown Jewel, to begin a new feud with the Visionary on the red brand. With a number of possibilities open for the company to feature, time will tell what the company has in store for the stars next.

WWE veteran addressed a major thing Seth Rollins was missing in his character

Seth Rollins has been at the top of his game since WrestleMania, and Crown Jewel could be another night of glory for the Visionary. While the latter has been making headlines with his work against the likes of Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and now Cody Rhodes, WWE veteran feels that all three stars have one major thing that Rollins doesn’t. Bully Ray pointed out during a recent edition of Busted Open, that Rollins lacked the emotional connection with the fans that all the other top stars have in their character.

"People genuinely love Cody. Children love Cody, thus, the parents love Cody. Roman has a god-like aura to him. You feel like you are amongst royalty when Roman comes out. Plus, he has that Samoan heritage and bloodline, which we respect so much in wrestling, but respect even more in the WWE. Punk, the consummate rebel, the guy who has always been the voice of the voiceless and the people's guy. All three of those guys have a unique emotional connection. Emotion, that's all this f***ing business is about, the emotional manipulation of the fan base and how you can get them to love you or hate you anymore. That's it. Seth doesn't have that level of emotion yet, and he's been around for a long time." [H/T WrestlingInc]

Rollins and Rhodes are all set for the action that unfolds at Crown Jewel, and fans will have to wait and see what WWE has in store for the stars next.

