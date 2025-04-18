WWE legend to make final SmackDown appearance and walk out citing backstage frustration? Exploring the possibility

WWE WrestleMania is just around the corner, and the final SmackDown before The Grandest Stage Of Them All is set to emanate from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The go-home episode of the blue brand is expected to feature some of the biggest names in the industry making their final comments before their respective clashes.

Randy Orton is also expected to make his appearance on WWE SmackDown, but with a different intention. The Viper has been looking for a new opponent for WrestleMania 41 and might end up confronting Nick Aldis to determine whom he will face at The Show of Shows.

However, since every superstar already has a match booked at 'Mania, Orton might receive a disappointing reply from SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis. This could leave The Viper furious, making a decision he might regret later on.

The Legend Killer, in rage, might walk out of the arena during the show, citing his frustration over not having a match confirmed for The Show of Shows. This could lead to the star taking some time off TV and relaxing at home, with his WrestleMania status clearly disappointing the fans.

Randy Orton addressed joining forces with Cody Rhodes ahead of WWE WrestleMania

Cody Rhodes is set to collide with John Cena in the biggest match of his career, with his Undisputed WWE Championship on the line in the main event of WrestleMania. This will mark the first time in over 20 years that Cena enters the squared circle as a heel, and he may be accompanied by The Rock and Travis Scott as well.

Randy Orton recently addressed being on Rhodes' side against the massive trio in an interview with Complex. While The Viper didn't reject teaming with Rhodes, he mentioned that he would love to see Bad Bunny in his corner to even the odds if he and The American Nightmare collided with the star-studded faction.

"I don't know how many bumps Travis Scott has taken, but I know Bad Bunny being probably one of the richest, most well-known performers in the world right now, he'll get in the ring and he'll learn the craft. He'll learn the art of what we do as much as he's able to in a short amount of time so that he can come wrestle or be a part of a Royal Rumble or be a part of something in the ring. And not many celebrities would do that, especially you just don't see celebrities on his level...“Yes, Bad Bunny could be in my corner anytime,” Orton confirmed.

If Randy Orton doesn't get an opponent for The Show of Shows, he might end up making his presence felt in the main event of 'Mania, helping his friend in retaining his title. Fans will have to wait and see what WWE has planned for The Viper as we approach The Showcase of the Immortals.

