WWE legend to replace Sami Zayn after he’s unable to compete at Elimination Chamber 2025? Exploring potential move

WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 is on the horizon and the excitement for the premium live event has been at an all-time high. Apart from the traditional Elimination Chamber matches, WWE recently confirmed a grudge match between Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn for the show.

While the match is official, there is a chance that Randy Orton replaces Sami Zayn after the latter is unable to make it to the squared circle. Kevin Owens unleashed an assault on his former tag team partner Sami Zayn during RAW after Royal Rumble 2025. The Prizefighter delivered a Packaged Piledriver to Zayn, which led to the star getting out of action.

WWE later confirmed that Zayn suffered severe nerve damage, which the star also acknowledged in a recent video update on social media. The former Intercontinental Champion's return date is still uncertain, with him not being medically cleared to compete.

However, the company has confirmed a massive homecoming for Zayn when he returns to his home country for the Elimination Chamber, to face his long-time friend Kevin Owens. While this confirms that The Bloodline member will be at the premium live event, it is not necessary that he is medically cleared to compete.

This is where Zayn could bring out Randy Orton into the mix. The Viper has not been on WWE TV since Kevin Owens delivered a Piledriver to the legend on SmackDown a couple of months ago.

With the fans awaiting Orton's comeback, Zayn could announce the star's return as a replacement for himself in his singles match against Owens. Further, The Underdog from the Underground could make a match with The Prizefighter official for the Grandest Stage of Them All, which the fans have been anticipating for months.

Update on Randy Orton's WWE return

Randy Orton's return date to the Stamford-based company remains to be uncertain. As per recent reports from WrestleVotes, The Viper's prolonged absence is not due to a storyline.

"I hate speculating on injuries. I don't have anything concrete but I do believe there's something keeping him off TV that's not related to a storyline."

Fans will have to wait and see when Orton makes his return to the company and what Triple H has in store for him ahead of WrestleMania 41.

