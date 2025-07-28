WWE legend to retire after losing Title vs. Career match against Naomi? Possibility explored

WWE has been thriving for quite some time under Triple H's creative regime. Several superstars will end their in-ring careers in the coming years. Goldberg hung up his boots earlier this month at Saturday Night's Main Event XL. Additionally, John Cena is set to retire later in December 2025. Interestingly, a 41-year-old star might also walk away from the Stamford-based promotion.The former Divas Champion Nikki Bella returned to WWE earlier this year and competed in the Women's Royal Rumble match. She then returned on the June 9 episode of RAW to promote Evolution 2025. Later, Bella competed in the 20-woman Evolution Battle Royal, which was won by Stephanie Vaquer. The former Divas Champion has stated that her return was not a one-time appearance and that she will be around for a while.In a shocking twist, Nikki Bella might challenge Naomi for the Women's World Championship at any upcoming PLE later this year, whether it’s Clash in Paris or Crown Jewel, as The Glow is likely to retain her title at SummerSlam 2025.World Wrestling Entertainment might add a career versus title stipulation to the championship contest between Bella and Naomi, increasing the stakes. Losing the bout against The Glow, The Fearless could leave the Stamford-based promotion, as the stipulation would end her in-ring career.That said, the angle proposed above is speculative, and nothing has been confirmed yet.Nikki Bella talks about her twin sister returning to WWESince Nikki Bella returned to World Wrestling Entertainment, rumors have circulated that her twin sister, Brie Bella, may return in the future.Speaking in an interview with Access Hollywood, Nikki Bella discussed Brie's possible return to WWE and did not dismiss it.&quot;I do think Brie will be there at some point. I mean, how do we not have Brie Mode back, how do the Bella Twins not grace that WWE ring, right? A lot of people want her back, the internet is loud about it, the Bella Army. What I keep telling people is keep tuning in and you never know when Brie Mode will show up,&quot; Nikki Bella said. [H/T SeScoops]It will be interesting to see what plans the Triple H-led creative team has for Nikki Bella in the future.