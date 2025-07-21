WWE Legend to return after 1,703 days to assault Paul Heyman on RAW? Exploring what Roman Reigns might have up his sleeve

Roman Reigns shocked the world when he returned to WWE RAW and set his eyes on Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman's allies. He is back to take revenge for what happened at WrestleMania 41.On last week's WWE RAW episode, Bon Breakker and Bronson Reed unleashed an assault on CM Punk and Jey Uso after Punk defeated Breakker to become the new #1 contender for Gunther's World Heavyweight Championship. Suddenly, Roman Reigns' music hit, and he returned to save the babyfaces. He will appear on tonight's red-branded episode to develop the storyline leading up to WWE SummerSlam 2025.If The Tribal Chief wants to punish Paul Heyman for betraying him at WrestleMania 41 and doesn't want to get his own hands dirty, he could bring in WWE legend Rikishi, possibly as his new Wiseman, who could unleash an assault on the former special counsel to teach him a lesson. This will allow Roman to battle Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker without having to worry about their on-screen advocate.While this scenario could reignite the Bloodline Saga and shake the landscape of WWE RAW, it must be noted that this is just speculation for now, and nothing is confirmed.What else could Roman Reigns do on WWE RAW leading up to SummerSlam 2025?While bringing in a new Wiseman would be an interesting move, it is not the only possibility leading to The Biggest Party of the Summer. From the looks of what happened on last week's WWE RAW, Roman Reigns and Jey Uso could reunite as The Bloodine to take on Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed at the upcoming premium live event.If the company wants to book The Tribal Chief in a singles match at WWE SummerSlam 2025, he could go toe-to-toe with Bron Breakker in a marketable &quot;Spear vs. Spear&quot; match to possibly headline night one of the two-night event. It will also be interesting to see if Seth Rollins pulls off a miracle to return sooner than expected to continue his conflict with his Shield stablemate.