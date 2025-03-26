WWE legend to return 1155 days after his last match and replace Jey Uso at WrestleMania 41? Chances explored

Jey Uso might be swapped out at WrestleMania 41 for a legendary figure making a comeback 1155 days after his last match in the Stamford-based promotion. The WWE legend was in action last when he faced Roman Reigns in his final match at Elimination Chamber 2022.

Main Event Jey is scheduled to face Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at The Show of Shows. Both The Ring General and Uso have been at each other's throats for quite a while, and they've had some intense brawls ever since the Royal Rumble winner decided to fight for the Austrian's title at this year's WrestleMania. However, the champion has often had the upper hand in their fights.

Jey Uso appears to be missing the drive and passion required to take down Gunther. He confessed that he had already been defeated by The Ring General three times and was uncertain about his prospects in their upcoming fourth match. With all this pressure on him, he might even consider pulling out of his World Heavyweight Championship bout at WrestleMania 41. If that happens, WWE legend Goldberg could save the day by returning on Night One, replacing Jey Uso as Gunther’s new challenger and delivering the long-awaited dream match between the two.

This week on RAW, Jimmy Uso joined forces with his brother to take down A-Town Down Under. After the match, Gunther attacked Jey yet again, and Big Jim had to fend him off. Later, he gave his twin a pep talk to hype him up for The Showcase of the Immortals. He urged Jey to bring out the Royal Rumble winner rather than just a regular version of himself in Las Vegas.

Whether Uso will withdraw and if Goldberg will truly take his spot is still uncertain. For the moment, it’s all mere speculation.

Will Jey Uso Step Aside for Goldberg to Face Gunther?

Speculation about a possible clash between Goldberg and Gunther began last year at WWE Bad Blood. The 58-year-old was spotted in the crowd with his family while The Ring General was delivering a promo. During that moment, the Austrian star took a jab at the legend, labeling him a subpar wrestler.

The legendary wrestler was all set to take on the World Heavyweight Champion, but security intervened just in time to prevent any chaos. Since that moment, rumors have been buzzing about a possible clash between the two.

As Jey Uso appears to be uncertain about his chances against Gunther, it could raise the possibility that he might withdraw. We'll have to wait and see if he decides to step back and if Goldberg ends up taking his spot at WrestleMania 41.

