WWE legend to return after 119 days and save Rhea Ripley from a brutal attack? Exploring the chances

Rhea Ripley is set to battle Raquel Rodriguez in a one-on-one match at Night of Champions. Although it would be a tough contest, The Eradicator is still expected to emerge victorious. However, following the bout, she may fall prey to a massive attack from The Judgment Day. Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez could unleash a brutal beatdown on Mami.

Just when Rhea Ripley might be on the receiving end of a two-on-one assault, WWE legend Trish Stratus could make a blockbuster return to help her. The speculation arose after a recent report from WrestleVotes Radio, which stated that Stratus is gearing up for a blockbuster return. She will reportedly be part of WWE Evolution, which will be held on July 13.

The Hall of Famer's last appearance in WWE was at Elimination Chamber 2025, and she may finally return after 119 days. There is a good possibility that Trish Stratus could show up at Night of Champions to help Rhea Ripley equalize the numbers game against Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez. She could drive The Judgment Day members away from the ring.

The Quintessential WWE Diva returning to help Mami could set the stage for a blockbuster match at the all-women's PLE. Stratus could team up with Ripley to battle Rodriguez and Perez in a tag team match at Evolution. Besides, the Hall of Famer's potential return in Saudi Arabia could also become one of the biggest highlights of the night.

However, this is currently speculation, and it all depends on what Triple H has in store. With Trish Stratus' return on the horizon, it remains to be seen how the company sketches her roadmap. Meanwhile, it will be interesting to see what the future holds for Rhea Ripley.

Rhea Ripley to face Roxanne Perez in a match at SummerSlam?

Rhea Ripley is currently entangled in a feud with Raquel Rodriguez and The Judgment Day. However, Roxanne Perez has been a thorn in her path as she has been trying to help Rodriguez take down The Eradicator. Well, this could eventually lead to a full-fledged feud between Ripley and Perez.

The two superstars could battle each other in a huge match at SummerSlam this year. A major reason why this match could happen is that Mami is currently not involved in any big program apart from her feud with Raquel Rodriguez. WWE putting her back in the championship picture seems unlikely, either.

Hence, her feud with The Judgment Day could continue for a month or two. Meanwhile, Roxanne Perez has been trying to make a name for herself since arriving on the main roster. The 23-year-old has been trying to get a permanent spot within The Judgment Day.

And what better way for Perez to prove her potential than defeating Judgment Day's long-standing rival, Rhea Ripley? Therefore, WWE could craft a compelling feud between the two stars for The Biggest Party of the Summer.

