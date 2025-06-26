Hall of Famer set to return for WWE Evolution; initial announcement nixed (Exclusive)

WWE Evolution will take place at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, on July 13. Ahead of the all-women's premium live event, WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus is reportedly set to return.

JoeyVotes and TC discussed Stratus' status with the company on the latest edition of WrestleVotes Radio on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge. According to JoeyVotes, the Canadian's latest comeback is "right around the corner" and she is set to be part of WWE Evolution.

WWE initially planned to announce Stratus' return with an on-screen graphic before John Cena's second promo on the June 13 episode of SmackDown. However, the idea was scrapped at the last minute.

JoeyVotes also disclosed exclusive details about Roman Reigns' status heading into SummerSlam on August 2-3. He also revealed spoilers for the John Cena vs. CM Punk and Cody Rhodes vs. Randy Orton matches at Night of Champions on June 28.

Trish Stratus' WWE Evolution history

In 2018, WWE held the first Evolution event at Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, New York. Trish Stratus was supposed to face Alexa Bliss in a first-time-ever singles match, but Bliss could not compete after suffering two concussions in quick succession.

Instead, Stratus teamed up with fellow WWE Hall of Famer Lita to defeat Alicia Fox and Mickie James in a tag team match. Aside from the first 30-woman Royal Rumble earlier that year, the Evolution bout was Stratus' first regular WWE match in seven years.

Stratus has already competed in two WWE matches in 2025. The Canadian's first in-ring appearance this year took place in the Women's Royal Rumble, where she lasted 13 minutes before being eliminated by Nia Jax.

A month later, Stratus joined forces with Tiffany Stratton to defeat Jax and Candice LeRae at Elimination Chamber. The match took place in the WWE legend's hometown of Toronto.

Please credit WrestleVotes Radio on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge if you use information from this article.

