WWE Night of Champions spoilers revealed: John Cena vs. CM Punk, Cody Rhodes vs. Randy Orton (Exclusive)

John Cena vs. CM Punk and Cody Rhodes vs. Randy Orton will take place at WWE Night of Champions on June 28. According to a new report, the two winners have been penciled in and will face off in a blockbuster bout at SummerSlam on August 2-3.
JoeyVotes and TC discussed Night of Champions on the latest WrestleVotes Radio on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge. JoeyVotes reported that Cena is set to retain the Undisputed WWE Championship against Punk. Rhodes is also due to win his match against Orton in the 2025 King of the Ring tournament final.
As ever, JoeyVotes clarified that WWE plans can change "on the fly" leading up to the show. However, the current storyline direction is for Rhodes to challenge Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship at SummerSlam in a WrestleMania 41 rematch.
Goldberg's son breaks silence on his son wrestling again HERE
In the same episode, JoeyVotes gave a major update on Roman Reigns' upcoming return. The Tribal Chief has not wrestled since Seth Rollins beat him and CM Punk in the main event on the first night of WrestleMania 41 on April 19.
Cody Rhodes and John Cena's WWE Night of Champions matches
The Saudi Arabia show is expected to be headlined by John Cena's Undisputed WWE Championship defense against CM Punk. The two men famously feuded in the early 2010s before recently renewing their rivalry on RAW and SmackDown.
On June 20, John Cena recreated CM Punk's famous "Pipebomb" promo from 2011 in a widely praised segment on SmackDown. The retiring star berated his rival for being a hypocrite. He also referenced former WWE talents Claudio Castagnoli (Cesaro), Matt Cardona (Zack Ryder), and Nic Nemeth (Dolph Ziggler).
Cody Rhodes' King of the Ring match against Randy Orton has also been several years in the making. The longtime friends both won fatal four-way matches before Orton defeated Sami Zayn and Rhodes beat Jey Uso to progress to the final.
Please credit WrestleVotes Radio on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge if you use information from this article.