WWE Night of Champions spoilers revealed: John Cena vs. CM Punk, Cody Rhodes vs. Randy Orton (Exclusive)

John Cena vs. CM Punk and Cody Rhodes vs. Randy Orton will take place at WWE Night of Champions on June 28. According to a new report, the two winners have been penciled in and will face off in a blockbuster bout at SummerSlam on August 2-3.

Ad

JoeyVotes and TC discussed Night of Champions on the latest WrestleVotes Radio on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge. JoeyVotes reported that Cena is set to retain the Undisputed WWE Championship against Punk. Rhodes is also due to win his match against Orton in the 2025 King of the Ring tournament final.

As ever, JoeyVotes clarified that WWE plans can change "on the fly" leading up to the show. However, the current storyline direction is for Rhodes to challenge Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship at SummerSlam in a WrestleMania 41 rematch.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Goldberg's son breaks silence on his son wrestling again HERE

In the same episode, JoeyVotes gave a major update on Roman Reigns' upcoming return. The Tribal Chief has not wrestled since Seth Rollins beat him and CM Punk in the main event on the first night of WrestleMania 41 on April 19.

Cody Rhodes and John Cena's WWE Night of Champions matches

The Saudi Arabia show is expected to be headlined by John Cena's Undisputed WWE Championship defense against CM Punk. The two men famously feuded in the early 2010s before recently renewing their rivalry on RAW and SmackDown.

Ad

On June 20, John Cena recreated CM Punk's famous "Pipebomb" promo from 2011 in a widely praised segment on SmackDown. The retiring star berated his rival for being a hypocrite. He also referenced former WWE talents Claudio Castagnoli (Cesaro), Matt Cardona (Zack Ryder), and Nic Nemeth (Dolph Ziggler).

Expand Tweet

Ad

Cody Rhodes' King of the Ring match against Randy Orton has also been several years in the making. The longtime friends both won fatal four-way matches before Orton defeated Sami Zayn and Rhodes beat Jey Uso to progress to the final.

Please credit WrestleVotes Radio on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge if you use information from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Danny Hart Danny Hart is a journalist who has been reporting on pro wrestling (WWE) at Sportskeeda since 2017. He grew up as a massive fan of football/soccer and wrestling, leading him to pursue a career in sports journalism.



Before assuming his current role, Hart worked as a football writer at Goal.com between 2009 and 2016. He prides himself on writing original content that is fact-based and highly accurate. Hart thoroughly proofreads his work before submitting it and relies only on credible sources for information.



Hart’s favorite pro wrestler is The Undertaker. He admires the 2022 WWE Hall of Famer’s ability to reinvent his character and remain relevant across his decades-long career. If given the keys to WWE’s creative department, he would bring back The Phenom for a farewell bout against AJ Styles in a stadium full of fans. Not only that, but he would love to have the multi-time world champion’s greatest rivals seated at ringside for the spectacle.



When not watching and covering sports, Hart enjoys long-distance running, playing video games, and listening to audiobooks and podcasts. Know More