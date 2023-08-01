WWE legend to return after 14 months and cause title change? 4 possible finishes for Gunther vs. Drew McIntyre at SummerSlam

WWE SummerSlam is just a handful of days away. The big event is set to stream live on Saturday, August 5th. The program will begin at 8 PM EST, although a one-hour Kickoff show will begin at 7 PM.

The card will feature many of the company's top stars in action. This includes the likes of Brock Lesnar, Cody Rhodes, Logan Paul, Ronda Rousey, Asuka, and Bianca Belair, among others.

One bout that has a lot of attention from fans is Gunther vs. Drew McIntyre. The Ring General and The Scottish Psychopath are set to clash for the Intercontinental Championship. McIntyre hopes to end Gunther's incredible reign before he can become the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion.

What will happen when the extremely talented stars from across the Atlantic clash at SummerSlam? Could a new champion be crowned? Could a top star return after a long absence and send a message to the cocky champion?

Below are four possible finishes for Gunther vs. Drew McIntyre at WWE SummerSlam.

#4. Randy Orton could return by costing Gunther the win

Randy Orton and Matt Riddle

While Gunther is feuding with Drew McIntyre, he and his Imperium stablemates have kept busy with other WWE Superstars. They seemingly made enemies out of Alpha Academy on RAW and, more notably, have had big-time issues with Matt Riddle.

The Original Bro has attempted to fight off Imperium on his own but ultimately failed. With McIntyre by his side, the odds are almost even, but not quite. Instead, they may need one more person to help turn the tides of Imperium at WWE SummerSlam.

Randy Orton may finally return after 14 months to help McIntyre win the title. In doing so, he'll stick it to the group that has been beating down his partner and friend, Riddle. From there, the six men could have incredible tag team matches moving forward. Could an RKO spell the end of Gunther's title reign?

#3. Giovanni Vinci could prove his worth to Imperium by helping Gunther

Imperium is typically known for being a well-oiled unit. They operate in perfect harmony, with Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci always aiming to help Gunther in whatever The Ring General is doing.

Lately, however, there has been some dissension within the group. More specifically, Gunther has expressed disappointment in his underlings. He believes they lose too often and aren't living up to their potential. Ludwig attempted to correct this by defeating Matt Riddle on WWE RAW.

Gunther shook Kaiser's hand, seemingly indicating that he did well. Giovanni still needs to prove himself, however.

He may interfere in the bout at WWE SummerSlam and help The Ring General retain. If Gunther pins Drew, thanks to help from Vinci, Giovanni will likely pull himself out of the proverbial dog house.

#2. Drew McIntyre could win the WWE Intercontinental Championship

Drew McIntyre at Extreme Rules 2022

There are a lot of interesting factors heading into the bout at WWE SummerSlam. While there are ongoing stories with Matt Riddle, Chad Gable, and the rest of Imperium, the bout may end up being a straight-up one-on-one match.

Both Drew McIntyre and Gunther take a tremendous amount of pride in their work. Neither man likely wants to see their match devolve into chaos. Instead, they probably want to see which talented wrestler is best in WWE.

If that happens, there's a strong chance that Drew will dethrone Gunther clean in the middle of the ring. If The Ring General is hit by The Claymore, even somebody as talented as the Austrian may be unable to get up and continue. Don't be shocked to see a new champion crowned via pinfall at SummerSlam.

#1. Gunther could retain, which leads to McIntyre snapping

Gunther is one of the best wrestlers in all of WWE. He has been a dominant force for years now. Not only is he close to becoming the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion, but he already holds the accolade of being the longest-reigning United Kingdom Champion in the title's history.

When The Ring General and Drew McIntyre clash at WWE SummerSlam, Gunther may successfully defeat The Scottish Cyborg without even cheating. He has proven extremely talented and can defeat anybody, even McIntyre.

Interestingly, this could lead to a unique outcome. Once Gunther pins Drew at SummerSlam, the former world champion could then snap and throw a fit. Many expect McIntyre to challenge for the World Heavyweight Championship in the near future.

Could Drew snap after losing, turn heel, and go on to chase Seth Rollins? For now, only time will tell.

