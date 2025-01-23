WWE legend to return after 3-year absence and end his in-ring career against Roman Reigns? Exploring the potential

Roman Reigns has been at the top of the entire wrestling industry for a long time now. The OTC is considered to be the dream opponent for a plethora of young stars. WWE legend Jeff Hardy could also return to face Reigns in his last match inside the squared circle.

Numerous legends have acknowledged Roman Reigns as the greatest of all time over the past few years, expressing their desire to face the former champion in a dream match. Jeff Hardy did the same recently in an interview with San Antonio-Express News when he revealed that he wanted to face the former Undisputed WWE Champion in a singles match.

Jeff Hardy has not been in WWE since December 2021. The legend is currently signed with TNA and is one-half of the TNA Tag Team Champions alongside his brother Matt Hardy. With the historic deal between WWE and TNA now in place, Hardy returning to the Triple H-led promotion for his final match in the industry is quite a possibility.

The legend could finish his career by returning and challenging Roman Reigns, giving himself the biggest sendoff possible. A match between the two could clearly engage millions around the world, with Hardy ending his career on his own terms.

Roman Reigns to enter the WWE Royal Rumble match

While the Ula Fala is back in Roman Reigns' hands, the OTC still wants to regain the Undisputed WWE Championship to get back on top of the entire roster.

Paul Heyman declared Reigns' entry in the upcoming Men's Royal Rumble match, with intentions to win the battle and headline WrestleMania yet again.

The battlefield for the Men's Royal Rumble match this year is stacked. With names like CM Punk, Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, John Cena, Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, and many more confirmed, the excitement for the upcoming match has been at an all-time high. Time will tell what WWE has in store for the OTC next.

