WWE legend to return after 3 years to save Cody Rhodes from Kevin Owens on WWE SmackDown? Chances explored

Cody Rhodes will battle Kevin Owens for the Undisputed WWE Championship in about a week, but he may not be safe on WWE SmackDown. He might just get some help from a returning legend.

The heat between Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens reached nuclear heights when the latter hit Randy Orton with a brutal piledriver and later did the same thing with the Undisputed Champion. He also took the Winged Eagle Championship with him, so WWE SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis announced a ladder match at Royal Rumble where both titles will be hung above the ring.

While there is still some time for Royal Rumble, Cody and Kevin have brawled all over the arena in recent weeks. Something similar could happen this week. The Prizefighter could attempt yet another piledriver on his rival, and the legendary Stone Cold Steve Austin might just show up to make the save if the stars align.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Corey Graves deleted his Tweet! More details HERE.

The upcoming WWE SmackDown episode is in Austin, Texas, so it will be the best place to book a one-off return of The Texas Rattlesnake. Fans might know the Hall of Famer originally retired due to a neck injury caused by taking a piledriver, so it would be great to see him save someone from suffering the same fate. If the stars align, it would be the legend's first WWE appearance since WrestleMania 38 in 2022.

While this scenario will certainly send thrill waves through the arena, it is just speculation for now. The truth will reveal itself in a few hours.

What else could Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens do on WWE SmackDown?

Expand Tweet

While a surprise return from Stone Cold Steve Austin might be possible, it is not the only way things could roll out. On this week's WWE SmackDown, fans could see Cody Rhodes suffer another piledriver, but perhaps no one will come to save him.

This could lead to The American Nightmare fighting his opponent at Royal Rumble while not cleared to compete (in storyline). He already pulled off a similar feat in 2022 when he wrestled Seth Rollins with a torn pectoral muscle, so it would be great to see him run it back again.

At Saturday Night's Main Event, Shawn Michaels will be officiating the contract signing between the two rivals, so fans may witness a twist related to that as well.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback