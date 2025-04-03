WWE legend to return after 3141 days for one-time-only appearance after huge announcement? Exploring the chances

The new era of WWE is moving with its full potential toward WrestleMania 41. This year's card for The Showcase of the Immortals is already impressive and generating significant buzz among fans. Recently, however, a major announcement was made when Nick Khan revealed that the company is planning its first-ever major Premium Live Event in India.

As of now, the date is not official, but the targeted timeline for the show is 2026 or early 2027. Therefore, if the PLE takes place in December 2026, it might mark the return of The Great Khali to the Stamford-based promotion after nearly 3141 days.

The last time Khali competed in the sports entertainment juggernaut was on April 27, 2018, at The Greatest Royal Rumble. Since then, he has not been part of WWE television. However, Khali hails from India, and if Triple H's regime visits his native country, they might likely have him make an appearance at the upcoming Indian PLE.

Back in 2023, when the company held a live event in India titled Superstar Spectacle, the Hall of Famer made a special appearance during the show. This increases the likelihood that if the Stamford-based promotion comes to India for a PLE, fans can expect an appearance from The Great Khali on television after a long absence.

Rest, it remains to be seen what will happen in the upcoming years and whether the regime of The Game will hold a PLE in India.

Will The Great Khali return to WWE in the near future for a final run?

In an interview with Rewind, Recap, Relieve, The Punjabi Nightmare confirmed his status with the Stamford-based promotion and whether he will return for a final run. The Hall of Famer revealed his intention of not coming back to WWE by mentioning his business ventures and how he is busy all the time with other stuff.

The 7-foot giant also talked about his wrestling training academy, CWE, and confirmed that he will not return to World Wrestling Entertainment.

"I don't think so. [I'm] going back to WWE because I'm doing so many things. CWE, I have a restaurant business. I have lots of commercials. So many events there in India. I'm busy all the time. I don't want to come back to WWE," Khali said.

This eventually means that fans can only expect a one-time appearance from the Great Khali in the near future, as he is not interested in a final run in the squared circle.

