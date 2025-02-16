WWE legend to return after 4 years; help Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu reconcile on SmackDown? Exploring the possibility

Solo Sikoa made a big return to the blue brand a couple of weeks ago and came face to face with his Bloodline this week on SmackDown. However, Jacob Fatu seemed to be furious at the former Tribal Chief for walking out on the faction after his loss to Roman Reigns.

WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi could return to the company for the first time since 2020, when he was present for The Undertaker's retirement ceremony, to help both Sikoa and Fatu get on the same page once again. Solo Sikoa lost the highly anticipated Tribal Combat to Roman Reigns on the RAW on Netflix premiere, which made Reigns the Undisputed Tribal Chief.

Following his loss, Sikoa walked out of the arena on SmackDown, leaving his Bloodline clueless. After a couple of weeks of absence, the former NXT North American Champion made his return to WWE with a surprise attack on Cody Rhodes a couple of weeks ago.

Sikoa was present on the latest episode of the blue brand show, where Jacob Fatu confronted him backstage. The former Tribal Chief tried to clear things out with his Bloodline star, and also ended up saying 'I love you, Jacob,' but didn't get a warm response from The Samoan Werewolf.

With the issues between both men seemingly not settled, it is clear that WWE is hinting at a new storyline, with Jacob Fatu taking over the company as a dominant force. However, Rikishi could make it out on TV to solve the issues between both men on the blue brand.

The Hall of Famer could make them understand that together, they could dominate the entire company, making headlines around the world. This could end up opening numerous opportunities for the Stamford-based company in the future.

(This is just a speculation and is not based on confirmed facts)

Solo Sikoa inadvertently attacked Tama Tonga on WWE SmackDown

The main event of the blue brand's latest episode featured a Triple Threat match between Jacob Fatu, Braun Strowman, and Damian Priest, with the winner qualifying for the Elimination Chamber match.

Solo Sikoa tried to help Fatu win the battle, but things turned around when the former Tribal Chief accidentally delivered a Samoan spike to Tama Tonga. Fatu ended up losing the opportunity following the distraction, with the world left surprised.

Time will now tell what WWE has in store for the Bloodline story next.

