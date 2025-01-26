WWE legend to return after 4 years and kick Jey Uso out of the Bloodline after his defeat? Possibility explored

Jey Uso faced Gunther at Saturday Night's Main Event for the World Heavyweight Championship. Uso put in a great effort but after all was said and done, The Ring General left San Antonio as still the reigning World Heavyweight Champion.

After failing to capture a world title yet again, there might be a slight possibility of Jey Uso having to face consequences. In The Bloodline, there has been a trend set that if someone loses, they will have to face consequences for their actions. When Roman Reigns lost at Wrestlemania XL, he faced the consequences as he was no longer the Tribal Chief, similar was the case of Solo Sikoa after RAW's debut episode on Netflix.

Fans have started to speculate about the potential return of Rikishi, father of The Usos, to turn on Jey and side with Solo Sikoa after Jey's loss. Rikishi last made an appearance in the Stamford-based promotion during The Undertaker's retirement ceremony at the 2020 Survivor Series. He recently posted a picture on his X account where he was seen alongside The Usos and Solo Sikoa.

“We acquire the strength we have overcome,” the caption read.

Jey had a tremendous 2024 where he defeated his brother Jimmy at WrestleMania, reached the semi-finals of the King of the Ring tournament, and defeated Bron Breaker to win his first singles championship in the WWE.

After another failed attempt to capture world championship gold, Jey may have to face serious consequences at the hands of Rikishi. This could lead to a feud between Jey and Solo, which could result in a potential showdown between the two at Wrestlemania 41.

Jey Uso vows to win the WWE Royal Rumble match

After Gunther emerged victorious in the main event of the show, Jey Uso was left with yet another loss. The YEET Master addressed his future in a backstage interview where he stated that he now has to win the Men's Royal Rumble match.

Jey addressed his fans and said:

"I just lost the match for the world championship. Next step for Jey Uso? Man, I gotta win the Royal Rumble now, Uce."

This year's Rumble features a list of superstars filled with potential WrestleMania main eventers. In the men's match, the field is very competitive, with stars like CM Punk, John Cena, Seth Rollins, and Roman Reigns already having declared for the Rumble.

