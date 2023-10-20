The Bloodline's kingpin, Roman Reigns, stood tall over LA Knight to deliver a stern message on his return to the 'season premiere' episode of WWE SmackDown last week.

The Tribal Chief has been firmly sitting at the top of the food chain for over three years. But could a WWE legend return after a 518-day absence to jeopardize Roman's reign on SmackDown tonight?

The star in question is Randy Orton. The Viper is reportedly inching closer to his return, and the internal belief is that WWE wants him back in time for the Survivor Series in Chicago this year.

The company has already planted the seeds for a traditional men's 5-on-5 Survivor Series elimination match. A few weeks ago, two of the most dominant factions in recent memory - The Bloodline and The Judgment Day formed a brief alliance against the likes of LA Knight, John Cena, Jey Uso, and Cody Rhodes.

Rhea Ripley and Paul Heyman look to be working in cahoots amid The Tribal Chief's recent absence. Now that Roman Reigns is back, the company can resume their buildup en route to Survivor Series 2023.

In case you didn't notice, the babyfaces are still one member short if they go against the super-alliance of The Bloodline and The Judgment Day. If there's anyone who can't stand Roman Reigns and his faction, it's Randy Orton.

The Viper was, in fact, put on the shelf (in kayfabe) by The Bloodline members last year. Assuming that he is medically cleared, WWE shouldn't waste any time inserting him into this storyline ahead of Survivor Series in Chicago.

Randy Orton could show up to clean house on The Bloodline during SmackDown this week. While nothing is set in stone yet, this swerve is within the realm of possibility since speculation has been rife about Orton's imminent comeback.

What else is booked for WWE SmackDown this week?

Only time will tell whether Randy Orton will return to exact his revenge. Meanwhile, Roman Reigns has kickstarted a buzzworthy feud with LA Knight on the road to Crown Jewel 2023.

After Reigns cut Knight in half with a spear last week, it's a foregone conclusion that the two men are set to lock horns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Though neither man is advertised for SmackDown tonight, fans can expect to see them appear in some capacity. Elsewhere on the show, Logan Paul will return after many weeks to rekindle his feud with reigning United States Champion Rey Mysterio.

John Cena is currently without an opponent for Crown Jewel 2023. He will also show up on the blue brand to address the WWE Universe.

Meanwhile, Charlotte Flair and IYO SKY will slug it out once again for the Women's Championship. And last but not least, Montez Ford and Santos Escobar will square off against each other in a singles match.

