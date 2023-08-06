WWE legend to return after 52 months to confront Gunther? Exploring the possibility

Gunther continued his historic Intercontinental Championship reign by beating Drew McIntyre at SummerSlam. While the Austrian was in trouble during the match, he overcame the adversity to register a win over McIntyre. This result for The Ring General has led to people questioning what's next for him.

While there are many directions he could go in, there is a chance he could soon be confronted by a WWE legend. The legend in question is former Intercontinental Champion Honky Tonk Man. He is yet to make an appearance in WWE since 2019, the year he was inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Back in the day, the 70-year-old was considered one of the greatest Intercontinental Champions of all time. As a matter of fact, Tonk Man is also the longest-reigning IC Champion with a reign of 454 days. However, that reign is now being threatened by Gunther, who has held the title for 422 days.

This is the major reason fans could see Tonk Man make his return. The wrestling veteran could go on to manage Gunther's next opponent, in a bid to stop The Ring General from breaking his record. While this is speculative, it will be interesting to see if WWE ever chooses to go this way.

Gunther believes he has a lot to do before challenging for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship

Over the years, Gunther has been able to work his magic over WWE fans. Many in the WWE Universe consider the Austrian to be one of the most talented wrestlers on the roster. This has also led to fans wanting The Ring General to challenge for a major title.

Speaking about the same during an interview, Gunther mentioned he had a lot of room to grow before he could challenge for a major title. The 35-year-old also made his ambitions to challenge for the World Heavyweight Championship someday. He said:

"I can carry both if necessary [laughs], there is still space. But no, I think there's a lot of room to grow still. I'm very pleased with how everything is going so far. There are a lot of exciting matchups, and they are in that World Heavyweight Title division. So at one point, if I want to get into the ring with those guys I will have to make that step."

Considering the push he has received in recent times, it won't be a surprise to see The Ring General challenge for a major championship soon. However, it will be interesting to see how WWE chooses to book him towards the same.

