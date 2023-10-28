WWE legend to return after 76 weeks and replace an injured Cody Rhodes at Crown Jewel 2023? Exploring possible twist

As things stand, Cody Rhodes will compete at WWE Crown Jewel 2023. The American Nightmare is set for a match against Damian Priest even after suffering a painful ankle injury at the hands of Señor Money in the Bank this past week.

Priest shattered Rhodes' ankle on RAW, forcing him to tape it up heavily. The former AEW star did appear at the end of RAW to save Jey Uso despite the injury, but what if things get worse next week? The Judgment Day can viciously target Cody's ankle, effectively ruling him out of Crown Jewel 2023.

This would lead to Damian Priest needing a new opponent in Riyadh. While Jey Uso and Sami Zayn seem like obvious candidates, they have faced The Archer of Infamy multiple times before. Cody Rhodes may opt to call upon an old friend for help—someone who is due to return to WWE soon.

Randy Orton is nearly back from his lengthy absence. With reports stating Survivor Series as the target for his return, the company could cause a massive shock by having The Viper come back a few weeks earlier. Of course, this is provided he is ready to return next Saturday.

This would take The Judgment Day by surprise, swinging the momentum firmly in Cody Rhodes' favor. Following Orton's potential win over Damian Priest, he would join the babyface team in the likely WarGames Match against the heel faction.

However, chances are The American Nightmare will retain his spot at Crown Jewel 2023. The Viper's WWE return may have to wait.

Cody Rhodes looks set to overcome another injury at WWE Crown Jewel 2023

WWE loves putting their top babyface in injury angles. Cody Rhodes "broke" his arm while feuding with Brock Lesnar earlier this year, even wrestling The Beast Incarnate with a massive cast. This is enough evidence that he likely won't miss out on Crown Jewel 2023.

The American Nightmare will fight through the pain against Damian Priest. While the victory may be in doubt, it is the set-up for the aforementioned WarGames Match at Survivor Series. Rhodes, Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, and potentially Randy Orton will take on The Judgment Day.

A few SmackDown stars may get involved, too, like The Bloodline, Kevin Owens, and possibly a returning AJ Styles. However, Roman Reigns will not be a part of it—his next match after Crown Jewel 2023 is currently scheduled to be at Royal Rumble 2024.

