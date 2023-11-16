WWE legend to return after 9 years and team up with LA Knight to face The Bloodline at Survivor Series 2023? Exploring the possibility 

Survivor Series 2023 may witness a blockbuster match as LA Knight could join forces with a returning WWE legend to take on The Bloodline.

The superstar in question is none other than CM Punk. As you may know, rumors of the former WWE star making his return to the Stamford-based promotion at Survivor Series 2023 have been doing the rounds for quite some time now. While nothing has been confirmed, many believe that The Voice of The Voiceless will be making a comeback to WWE after nine years.

Meanwhile, LA Knight lost the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match against Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel. However, The Megastar revealed on the post-Crown Jewel episode of WWE SmackDown that he is not done with The Bloodline.

While Roman Reigns is reportedly not scheduled for Survivor Series, WWE could book Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa in a tag match against Knight and a mystery partner at the premium live event.

With Punk rumored to make a comeback at the event, the creative team could potentially reveal him as Knight's mystery partner, much to the surprise of the WWE Universe.

SmackDown star LA Knight reveals his thoughts on his meteoric rise in WWE

LA Knight has become one of the most high-profile superstars of WWE in a very short period. The Megastar's meteoric rise could be attributed to his unparalleled charisma and impeccable mic skills.

Knight recently shared his thoughts on his rapid ascent in WWE. In an exclusive chat with Breakfast Television, he said:

"I don’t want to toot my own, but toot toot. I’ll go ahead and say that is probably the quickest climb in the history of the business. Maybe I’m off base if someone on Twitter wants to correct me. Just looking at the way things have moved, only being on the SmackDown roster since October and having this explosive growth like this. It’s been huge, it’s been enormous, I didn’t plan on it. How could you plan for it? At the same time, I’m just going to keep doing what I’m doing because, obviously, that’s working one way or another."

Do you want CM Punk to return and team up with LA Knight at Survivor Series 2023? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Recommended Video WWE's most searched questions get answered by former head writer