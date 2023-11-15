CM Punk continues to tease fans amid WWE return rumors

CM Punk continues to play mind games with wrestling fans through his social media antics. While working out, the former WWE Champion teased fans in his recent Instagram story.

CM Punk departed from AEW a few months ago. Since his move from the Tony Khan-led promotion, Punk has been a person of interest for many pro-wrestling enthusiasts. Many fans speculate he will return to WWE at Survivor Series this year.

WWE has hinted at a CM Punk return too many times. They have dropped subtle hints during promos and match commentary to let fans believe the 45-year-old star could make a comeback after nine years. Punk, on the other hand, is teasing fans on his own accord.

In his recent Instagram story, he posted his workout progress with War Pigs as the soundtrack. For those who don't know, the track is the official song for Survivor Series this year.

What does CM Punk have to say about a possible return to WWE?

The Cult Of Personality has been at the top of his game regarding keeping his fans on their toes about his next move. Many want to see him return to WWE and wrestle the many stars on the roster.

The former AEW champion was on 670 The Score, where he was asked whether fans could expect to see him at the upcoming WWE PLE. Punk took the diplomatic route by stating that the show was sold out and that getting tickets would be hard.

The 45-year-old star parted ways with WWE in 2014 on bad terms. However, it was reported that he was seen backstage in April before being asked to leave. Punk left the scene respectfully and hasn't been near the promotion since.

