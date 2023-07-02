Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa took on The Usos in a tag team match at WWE Money in the Bank. However, things didn't turn out well for The Tribal Chief and The Enforcer as they faced a huge defeat in the match.

Following the big loss at the PLE, fans have been wondering what is next for The Head of the Table.

To feed the widespread curiosity for the time being, here are four potential directions for Reigns following MITB.

#4. Roman Reigns demands a rematch

As mentioned earlier, Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa failed to prevail over The Usos at Money in the Bank 2023. However, the company could book a rematch between the two teams.

The Tribal Chief could come up with some excuse, demanding another shot at the former Undisputed Tag Team Champions. This could end in WWE announcing another potential match between the two parties.

#3. Solo Sikoa turns on The Tribal Chief

The Bloodline Civil War was one of the most riveting contests at Money in the Bank PLE. The match lived up to the expectations of the fans.

During the closing moments of the encounter, Jey Uso hit a big Uso splash on Roman Reigns to pin him.

Given The Head of the Table ate the pin at the event, an irate Solo Sikoa could blame the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion for their loss and turn on him. The Enforcer could attack the former Big Dog, planting seeds for a potential match.

#2. The Head of the Table takes on The Right Hand Man

As mentioned earlier, Jey Uso did the unthinkable by pinning Roman Reigns at Money in the Bank 2023. Given how things unfolded, it seems WWE could be planning a big match between the duo for SummerSlam.

The former Andre "The Giant" Memorial Battle Royal winner could challenge The Tribal Chief for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in the coming days. Jey can then face Roman to a potential match at the Biggest Party of the Summer.

#1. Randy Orton returns and confronts Reigns

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Roman Reigns vs Randy Orton Roman Reigns vs Randy Orton 👀 https://t.co/y8jxxAp0qu

While Randy Orton was rumored to be returning at Money in the Bank, it didn't happen. However, recent reports have suggested that The Viper's WWE return is imminent.

Given the fact that Orton has a score to settle with Reigns, it wouldn't be surprising if The Apex Predator returns and confronts The Tribal Chief.

The creative team could have the former WWE Champion make his return in the coming days to lay down the breadcrumbs for a match against Reigns at SummerSlam.

Do you want Randy Orton vs. Roman Reigns to happen at SummerSlam? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Last minute Money In The Bank 2023 predictions

Poll : 0 votes