WWE legend to return to cost CM Punk the Royal Rumble match and set up retirement match at WrestleMania 40? Exploring the chances

CM Punk may be the biggest name in WWE right now, but he needs to work up the ladder.

The Straight Edge Superstar knows it very well. Therefore, he'll enter the 30-man Royal Rumble match on January 27. It will mark CM Punk's first official WWE match in almost ten years, having last competed in the 2014 Royal Rumble match.

That night, he was tossed over by 'Corporate' Kane, who had been eliminated by the Chicago native early in the match. The Big Red Machine battered The Second City Saint outside the ring and gave him a chokeslam on the announce table in his final appearance.

Will history repeat itself almost a decade later? Kane hasn't been seen in any WWE capacity since SummerSlam 2022 last year. He last stepped foot inside the squared circle at the 2021 Royal Rumble match, where he made two eliminations before being eliminated by Damian Priest.

The Big Red Machine is hailed as one of the greatest Royal Rumble performers in history, though he never really won it. The 56-year-old's days in the ring are done, but he could lace up his boots again for his last hurrah.

The company can pick up the storyline from where they left off almost a decade ago. Kane would eliminate CM Punk again and set up a retirement match at WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia.

The idea may seem far-fetched since WWE has already planted the seeds for a blockbuster title program between Seth "Freakin" Rollins and CM Punk. But as the saying goes, "Never say Never." A potential face-off between Punk and Kane cannot be ruled out.

CM Punk will be in action before WWE Royal Rumble 2024

WWE has announced CM Punk's comeback match against Dominik Mysterio during the Holiday Tour on December 26 and December 30. This will be the first singles meeting between the two men.

The history between Punk and "Dirty" Dom dates back to 2010 when the 45-year-old stalwart crashed Aalyah Mysterio's birthday celebration on SmackDown. Since then, The Second City Saint has been wanting to punch The Judgment Day member.

Earlier today, Dominik mocked Punk by sharing a clip of his infamous botch during his AEW days. The two men crossed paths when Punk confronted The Judgment Day backstage on RAW last week.

