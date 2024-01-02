WWE legend to return and get revenge on Seth Rollins at Royal Rumble 2024? Exploring the possibility

Seth Rollins should be cautious about whoever wins the 2024 men's Royal Rumble match. Roman Reigns holds the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, and many could consider pursuing the coveted gold. However, The Visionary has continuously defended his title, making him an easy target on RAW.

Rollins' potential rivals aren't limited to the superstars who are currently active in the company. He has a few adversaries who could target him again in 2024, including Brock Lesnar.

In 2019, Seth Rollins won the men's Royal Rumble match, challenged Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship, and secured the gold at WrestleMania 35. Given that The Beast is expected to return to the ring in 2024, he can be one of the entrants in the annual multi-man contest.

If Brock Lesnar wins the match, he could set up another high-profile title clash against The Visionary. Although Lesnar is among Reigns' biggest rivals, he has challenged the latter multiple times in recent years.

While many would want to see Rollins vs. Lesnar again at 'Mania, there's a high possibility CM Punk will win the men's match and challenge The Visionary for the World Heavyweight Championship. Triple H will unlikely turn it into a triple threat match for the gold at The Show of Shows.

Seth Rollins defeated Drew McIntyre on WWE RAW: Day 1

WWE RAW: Day 1 kicked off 2024 with several interesting matches and segments. Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre also locked horns for the World Heavyweight Championship.

Although The Scottish Warrior tried his level best, he could not defeat The Visionary. Furthermore, McIntyre even stopped Damian Priest from cashing in his Money in the Bank contract during the contest. It will be interesting to see what's next for the World Heavyweight Champion and his rivals heading into Royal Rumble 2024.

