WWE legend to return and join forces with Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso? Exploring the possibility

Cody Rhodes made his return to WWE on Saturday Night's Main Event by preventing John Cena from costing Jey Uso in his match against Logan Paul. The American Nightmare then challenged The Franchise Player and The Maverick to a tag team match against him and Jey Uso at Money in the Bank on June 7.

Ad

The match was made official later on by the Stamford-based promotion. In an interesting possibility, a WWE legend could return and side with The Quarterback and The YEET Master, leading up to MITB. We are talking about Cody Rhodes' longtime friend and mentor, Randy Orton.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The Viper has not been seen on TV since his loss against John Cena at Backlash. The match was bombarded with chaos, and the ending saw The Cenation Leader going below the belt and smashing Orton with the title belt to retain. Since the match did not have a clean finish, it is fair to say that The Apex Predator still has unfinished business with John Cena. While Backlash might be their last one-on-one bout, the last chapter of their storied rivalry could be far from over.

Ad

While the current match set for MITB is a tag team bout, it might see a change soon. Reports suggest that Travis Scott's in-ring debut could be set for the upcoming PLE as a part of The Franchise Player and the former United States Champion's team. If this happens, Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso may need to find a partner.

While the rumored addition to their team is Jimmy Uso, WWE could pivot and have a returning Randy Orton join forces with Cody Rhodes and The YEET Master. It could be argued that Jimmy Uso's current positioning on the roster might not make him suitable to be added to a high-profile match like this. However, if The Viper is included in the highly anticipated bout, he could amplify the star power even further. That said, it is just speculation for now.

Ad

Cody Rhodes was mentioned on AEW Double or Nothing 2025

All Elite Wrestling's Double or Nothing 2025 PPV was an exciting event. In an interesting moment during the pre-show, WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes was mentioned in a backstage interview featuring Dustin Rhodes. While interviewing The Natural, Alex Marvez recalled Dustin's match with his brother at the first-ever Double or Nothing PPV in 2019.

Expand Tweet

Cody Rhodes and Dustin Rhodes had one of the most iconic matches in history at DoN in 2019, and fans were happy to see the promotion acknowledging it during this year's event. The former WWE Champion was an EVP of Tony Khan's promotion during his time there and played an integral role in building up the Jacksonville-based company. While The American Nightmare is a top star in the WWE today, his contributions to AEW will always be remembered.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Parth Pujara . Know More