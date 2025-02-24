WWE legend to return on Monday Night RAW to settle some old scores with The New Day? Exploring the potential

The New Day members have been running their mouths and causing chaos on Monday Night RAW lately. Since turning heel last year, Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston have been tearing through the roster. However, they could face the consequences of their actions tonight, as a WWE legend might come back to teach them a lesson.

Rey Mysterio could return and confront The New Day on Monday Night RAW. A few weeks ago, The Master of 619 was brutally attacked by Woods and Kingston after his match against Logan Paul. Targeting his ankle, the heels continued their assault on the legend even after the show went off the air. Since then, Mysterio has been away from TV.

There is a possibility that the legendary luchador may show up tonight. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods are set to take on Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde in a tag team match. The New Day members could launch a post-match attack on the LWO members. It can be this very moment when Rey Mysterio comes to the aid of his stablemates.

Well, there are no reports of The Master of 619 dealing with a real-life injury. Therefore, it is unlikely that WWE would keep a fan favorite like him off TV for too long, especially on the Road to WrestleMania. Besides, Rey's return could kick off the next chapter of the feud between LWO and the heel stable, as the rivalry has felt a bit stale since his absence.

While it is an intriguing prospect, it will be interesting to see how Triple H plans the next chapter of this story on RAW.

Rey Mysterio to find a new ally in his battle with The New Day?

Even though Rey Mysterio has LWO's support, The New Day has been overpowering him during this feud. The unhinged versions of Woods and Kingston have been too overwhelming for Mysterio. Therefore, the WWE legend might need some backup to even the odds.

With things getting out of hand, he could look out for a strong ally to battle the heel duo. Former WWE Champion Big E could make his return and join forces with Rey, and he has every reason to do that. The 38-year-old was kicked out of the faction during The New Day's 10th anniversary celebration segment on RAW last December.

Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston turned on him, leaving fans shocked and heartbroken. Since then, speculations have been running wild about whether Big E could make his return to in-ring action. Well, he certainly has a score to settle with his former best friends and stablemates.

The former WWE Champion might use the Road to WrestleMania 41 as the perfect stage for his long-awaited comeback. This can pave the way for a tag team match between The New Day and the team of Rey Mysterio and Big E in Las Vegas. However, this is speculative at this point.

