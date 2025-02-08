WWE Legend to return and punish Kevin Owens for his recent actions on SmackDown? Exploring the potential

For the past few months, Kevin Owens has been on a rampage, becoming a force to be reckoned with. The Prizefighter has been unhinged, destroying his closest allies one after another, the most recent victim being his long-time friend Sami Zayn. With his actions transcending the heights of ferocity, a WWE legend might return from hiatus to teach KO a lesson.

WrestleMania season has officially kicked off, and Randy Orton could be gearing up for his comeback on the upcoming episode of SmackDown. The Viper has been away from television since receiving a ruthless Piledriver from Owens in November last year. Therefore, the desire for revenge could be burning within him, which might prompt Orton to come back.

The Apex Predator might return next week, looking to put an end to Kevin Owens' terror on SmackDown. He could launch an unhinged attack on The Prizefighter, punishing the latter for all his despicable acts. The possibility of Randy Orton returning on the upcoming episode of the blue brand ahead of Elimination Chamber is quite good.

It is because Owens' mayhem has reached a whole new level, and Orton seems to be the only man who could stop him at this point. The Viper coming back from hiatus could lead to the highly anticipated feud between him and KO. Besides, the road to WrestleMania has begun, and keeping Randy Orton away from WWE would be a missed shot.

Will Kevin Owens receive a dose of his own medicine next week? It remains to be seen, as the above angle is currently speculation.

Kevin Owens to face Randy Orton at WrestleMania 41?

WrestleMania 41 is just two months away, and KO's direction for the spectacle remains unclear. Ever since turning heel, the former Universal Champion has made several enemies. With Randy Orton already seething for revenge, Kevin Owens made a new enemy on RAW in the form of Sami Zayn.

As a result, fans have been wondering who The Prizefighter would face at The Grandest Stage of Them All. There is a good possibility that KO might face Zayn at WrestleMania 41 instead of Orton. It is because WWE would not kickstart a new rivalry for him on the road to WrestleMania when The Viper wasn't already there.

Kevin Owens attacking Sami Zayn on RAW seems to be an indication that the Triple H-led creative is sowing the seeds of a potential encounter between the two Canadians. Although this match could take place at Elimination Chamber, the chances of it happening at this year's Mania are relatively high.

Meanwhile, WWE could start the feud between Zayn and The Prizefighter in the coming weeks, leading to a match at the upcoming spectacle in Toronto. The Stamford-based promotion may postpone the feud between Orton and Owens for the post-Mania season, which would pave the way for a long-term storyline.

