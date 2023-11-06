WWE legend to return on RAW after 1036 days and set up massive match against Rhea Ripley at Survivor Series? Exploring the possibility

With WWE Crown Jewel 2023 in the history books, fans have been wondering what lay ahead for every champion in WWE. One of them is Rhea Ripley, who successfully defended her Women's World Championship against Shayna Baszler, Nia Jax, Raquel Rodriguez, and Zoey Stark in a five-way match at Crown Jewel.

While there's no denying The Eradicator is one of the biggest names in all of wrestling today, irrespective of gender, many have argued her title reign has been quite middling. She didn't even get to defend her gold at SummerSlam and Money in the Bank 2023, two of the biggest premium live events of the year.

Ripley hasn't had a marquee title defense yet, though this could soon change, come Survivor Series 2023. Out of the innumerable possibilities, one of the most intriguing ones is Torrie Wilson showing up to challenge Rhea Ripley at Survivor Series.

For those unaware, both Ripley and Wilson have expressed their interest in sharing a ring together recently. One could only imagine the kind of pop Torrie Wilson would generate if she interrupted the Women's World Champion at this week's RAW while the latter is boasting about her win at Crown Jewel 2023.

Wilson was last seen on WWE's programming in 2021 when she appeared on RAW Legends Nights in a handful of backstage segments.

As for her in-ring career, the former Women's Champion was last in seen action during the Women's Royal Rumble match in 2019, lasting for a little over three minutes. However, Wilson's last singles match was way back in 2007.

Torrie Wilson is also open to joining The Judgment Day in WWE

In a recent chat with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, Torrie spoke about her interest in stepping inside the ring with Rhea Ripley. In the same chat, Wilson made another startling confession. The WWE Hall of Famer mentioned that she was also open to joining Ripley's stable, The Judgment Day, saying she loved the faction.

"Yeah, I do kinda love them," Torrie Wilson said. "I'd have to turn heel, but sometimes you gotta do that."

It now remains to be seen what lies ahead for Ripley, and whether WWE manages to bring back Torrie Wilson for a dream match at Survivor Series 2023.

Who do you think should The Eradicator should face at Survivor Series 2023? Does a possible match between Rhea Ripley and Wilson intrigue you? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.

