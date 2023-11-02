Rhea Ripley has surprising two-word reaction to challenge from WWE Hall of Famer

Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley has shared a surprising two-word reaction to a challenge from a WWE Hall of Famer.

Ripley has been dominant as champion so far, but her reign could be coming to an end this Saturday. The Eradicator is scheduled to put the Women's World Championship on the line against Zoey Stark, Raquel Rodriguez, Shayna Baszler, and Nia Jax in a Fatal 5-Way match at Crown Jewel on November 4th.

Hall of Famer Torrie Wilson recently issued a very interesting challenge to the RAW star. In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, Wilson admitted that she is obsessed with Ripley and claimed that she would let the Women's World Champion beat her up for free.

Rhea Ripley took to her X account today to respond to Torrie Wilson's bizarre challenge. Ripley stated that she was ready for the challenge and tagged Wilson in her post seen below:

"Let’s gooo @Torrie11 😈," she posted.

Rhea Ripley names two WWE Hall of Famers that she would like to have a match with

Rhea Ripley recently named two WWE Hall of Famers that she would like to have a feud with today. Speaking with Riju Dasgupta in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, the 27-year-old WWE Superstar noted that her rivalry with Beth Phoenix isn't finished:

"I feel like my war with Beth Phoenix isn't finished with. We had that tag match with Finn [Balor] and Edge in it, but we haven't actually had a singles match yet and I'm still waiting for that." [1:14 – 1:26]

Phoenix's husband in real life, former WWE star Edge, helped create The Judgment Day, but the group betrayed The Rated-R Superstar once Finn Balor joined. Edge has since departed the company and now performs as Adam Copeland in All Elite Wrestling.

Ripley was then asked if she would enjoy a rivalry with Alundra Blayze (Madusa), and she said that she made a good connection with the legend during the inaugural Mae Young Classic.

"I would love that. I got a good connection with her from the first Mae Young Classic. I really do like her, and I think that would be a lot of fun as well." [1:32 – 1:41]

Rhea Ripley's title reign could be in danger at WWE Crown Jewel, and she may have to rely on outside interference from her fellow stablemates in The Judgment Day to win the Fatal 5-Way match. It will be interesting to see if she can somehow manage to retain the title at the premium live event this weekend.

