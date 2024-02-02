WWE legend to return for retirement match against Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 40? Exploring potential twist 

Seth Rollins doesn't currently have an opponent for WrestleMania after it was recently revealed that CM Punk suffered a torn tricep in WWE's Royal Rumble match.

The two men were seemingly set to collide in a dream match at the biggest event of the year in just two months time, but now WWE has been forced to change a lot of plans for WrestleMania and could call back some familiar faces.

Brock Lesnar remains out of the question, but one star who has a lot of history with Seth Rollins is John Cena. After all, it was Cena who took his United States Championship at Night of Champions in 2015 and suffered a broken nose at the hands of Rollins a few weeks earlier.

Expand Tweet

Given the current predicament, it would be interesting if this became a career vs title match since it would see John Cena make history as a 17-time World Champion or retire from the business.

John Cena recently opened up about his career and the fact that he isn't yet done with his in-ring career, but WWE's current situation could push for them to ask Cena to come back and put his career on the line in what could be a major WrestleMania match.

Will John Cena be retired by Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 40?

The Undertaker's streak was broken a decade ago at WrestleMania 30, and it appears that this has now left many fans with the impression that this year will be just as memorable.

Cena has had a storied WWE career and since he is one of many stars who are yet to announce their official retirement, this would be the perfect place for him to put his career on the line, even if he does make history instead.

Rollins and Cena have great chemistry and could have a match worthy of the WrestleMania main event if given the chance, the show just needs to align with Cena's busy schedule.

Do you think John Cena is the right opponent for Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 40? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Former WWE employee says Vince McMahon always made him uncomfortable HERE.