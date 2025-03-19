  • home icon
WWE legend to return to the ring & win her first championship in 3500 days at WrestleMania? Potential explored

By Yiannis Bouranis
Modified Mar 19, 2025 10:15 GMT
WWE WrestleMania (Photo credit: WWE.com)
WWE WrestleMania (Photo credit: wwe.com)

At WrestleMania 41, all major titles will likely be on the line. However, it is unclear which stars will compete for certain championships at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

The future of the Women's United States Championship is uncertain heading into The Show of Shows. Current titleholder Chelsea Green is in a feud with Michin on SmackDown. Meanwhile, she successfully defended her title against Sol Ruca on Tuesday's NXT. At 'Mania, WWE legend Nikki Bella could step up and challenge Green for the gold.

The former Divas Champion returned to WWE on RAW's Netflix premiere on January 6. She later competed in the Women's Royal Rumble match on February 1. Nikki could set foot inside the ring for another run, which could see her dethrone Chelsea Green on April 20, 2025, at 'Mania. In the process, she could become champion for the first time in 10 years.

Nikki's final title reign lasted from November 23, 2014, to September 20, 2015. Chelsea Green has already expressed her desire to face the Hall of Famer at WrestleMania 41, so WWE's creative team could make it happen.

Chelsea Green comments on potentially facing Nikki Bella at WrestleMania 41

During an appearance at Pennzoil 400, the reigning Women's United States Champion opened up about possibly facing Nikki Bella in a dream match at WrestleMania 41. Green even revealed the type of bout she would love to have with the WWE legend.

"The Hair versus Hair match, that one’s a dream (…) I love Nikki, I grew up watching Nikki. She came back at the Royal Rumble. I think this could be the perfect time for her to really sink her teeth into a feud and have a singles match," Green said. [H/T: SEScoops]

It remains to be seen when Nikki Bella shows up on the company's programming again. She previously hinted at lacing up her wrestling boots for one more match.

Edited by Pratik Singh
