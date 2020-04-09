WWE legend reveals "major mistake" CM Punk did by joining Backstage

The WWE legend was not happy seeing Punk on Backstage.

Punk joined the Backstage show on FOX last year, which analyses WWE shows.

WWE fan favourite CM Punk returned to the fold last year when he joined FOX's WWE Backstage TV show. The show, which analyses and dissects WWE programming, was introduced last year after SmackDown's move to FOX.

WWE legend Jim Cornette recently spoke about Punk's return to WWE television, and said that it wasn't a good decision for him to return on a "show about a show". On Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru, Cornette said that Punk should have returned at a major PPV or a wrestling show rather than an analysis show like Backstage:

"That was a major mistake, to come back to anything wrestling related, I’m not saying he couldn’t do a bit part in a movie or TV show or whatever, but in the wrestling genre, if he wasn’t going to come back and make a splash at a major PPV or a big national television show, on the show, in an angle, whether it be AEW or WWE or whatever, just to pop up and say hello on WWE Backstage, that was not the greatest thing to do.” (H/T 411Mania)

Cornette compared Punk's appearance on Backstage akin to being a supporting actor in a movie rather than being a star.

"For him to have come back just to do a TV show about a TV show, and then not even be the host or be a regular or be the star of it, just hop in every now and then, it’s like he suddenly became, if it was a movie, he wouldn’t be the star, he would be the best friend, he’s a supporting actor now.

Punk joined Backstage last year and has appeared on a few shows alongside host Renee Young, Booker T, Paige, and Christian, to name a few. The former WWE Champion has not been shy at being honest and upfront about his opinions about WWE's product, criticising storylines and Superstars.

WWE Backstage is currently not being shot due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the show's host Renee Young has hosted a few online shows. CM Punk is reportedly set to feature on next week's show.

Recent reports have stated that Punk's representatives tried to contact WWE about a possible return, which WWE Chairman Vince McMahon is apparently not interested in. Cornette spoke about that situation as well and said that he "hurt" him to hear this as he thought Punk would be one person to walk away from WWE for good.