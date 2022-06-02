WWE legend Ric Flair speaks honestly about his health condition ahead of his final match

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair said he's confident that can he pull off his final match later this year, stating that the pacemaker will not be a hindrance to him.

While speaking on his To Be The Man show, Ric Flair discussed his WWE retirement match with Shawn Michaels. The Nature Boy is hoping that he can move as well as he did then when he works his final bout in July.

Flair then went on to talk about his current health condition and stated that his pacemaker will not be an issue during the match:

"And me just going over and taking a few bumps, you know that is it, because of the pacemaker and I just had to make sure... You know I clearly had been... it's been misunderstood and misstated - I asked four different doctors what they thought and the only one I was happy with was the guy that said, 'yeah there's enough scar tissue built around it to hold it in place.'"

The WWE legend clarified that his back, neck and elbows are in healthy condition:

"That's the only issue, my back is fine, my neck is fine, my elbows - I'm the luckiest sumb*tch alive to have taken the bumps I took over the years and not have any problems, not to mention the airplane crash you know." [From 41:15 to 42:01]

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair vows to jump off the top rope in his match

The legendary pro wrestling figure wants to give his fans their money's worth, when he steps into the ring in July. He has vowed to jump off the top rope, at 73 years of age.

“That’s what I’m working on. It’s just a timing issue. I’ll guarantee I’ll be coming off the top rope. Whether it’s the flip or not, I don’t know," said Flair.

Flair's match in Nashville is reportedly sold out, with tickets being bought 24 hours after it went live.

The Nature Boy is reportedly set to wrestle a six-man tag-team with FTR as his partners. Rock 'n' Roll Express is also expected to be invovled in the bout, which is part of an event being promoted by Jim Crockett Promotions.

