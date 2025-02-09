WWE legend’s daughter to turn heel and join new Bloodline following Solo Sikoa’s return? Potential SmackDown arrival analyzed

The Bloodline story continues to evolve as Solo Sikoa made a surprising return to WWE during this week's SmackDown. The former Tribal Chief attacked Cody Rhodes during the final moments of the show.

Following his return, there is a chance that Sikoa could add NXT General Manager Ava to The Bloodline. The Rock's daughter has done a fantastic job as a General Manager on the developmental brand for quite some time now and is expected to move to the main roster in the next few months.

Recent reports from WrestleVotes state that WWE has some big plans for the legend's daughter. The report also adds that the creative plans for her future are already underway and that the star could play into her father's Final Boss character very soon.

For months, it has been speculated that the massive name behind Solo Sikoa's Tribal Chief persona was The Rock himself. The Final Boss' return to the story is still uncertain. However, he could order Sikoa to approach Ava and convince her to join the faction as a manager.

Further, this could lead to massive developments in the Bloodline story, before the ultimate Roman Reigns vs. The Rock match is featured on TV. With Sikoa's return on SmackDown, new developments might be seen in the story next week.

Sikoa has been absent from WWE TV for a few weeks and will have to address his absence in the future. This could be used as the foundation for Ava's addition to the faction before The Final Boss returns.

(Please Note: This is just speculation and is not based on confirmed facts)

Bloodline member set for major qualifying match for the Elimination Chamber

The battleground for the Men's Elimination Chamber match is shaping up and WWE has already announced multiple qualifying matches. Among them, a massive Triple Threat match featuring Jacob Fatu, Braun Strowman, and Damian Priest has been announced for next week's SmackDown.

While the Triple Threat match won't be an easy victory for any star, considering Jacob Fatu's dominance over the past few weeks, his entry in the Chamber match could end up being a nightmare for every other star. Time will tell what WWE has in store for The Samoan Werewolf next.

