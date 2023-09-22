WWE legend's son to be moderator in Roman Reigns and Jey Uso's feud? It's not Solo Sikoa!

The story involving Roman Reigns and The Bloodline keeps evolving every week. While Reigns is absent from WWE as of now, Jey Uso is on RAW, whereas Jimmy Uso has made his return to The Bloodline. This means the faction now includes Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa, Jimmy Uso, and Paul Heyman.

The only remaining feud that lasts is the one between Reigns and Jey. Since competing against each other on SmackDown after SummerSlam, Jey and Roman Reigns have not come face to face. While it feels as if their feud will be difficult to settle, there is one man who can act as a moderator and improve relations.

The man in question is WWE legend Umaga's son, Zilla Fatu. Still very young in his career, Fatu made his wrestling debut with Booker T's Reality of Wrestling in July. However, recently, the Samoan left the promotion as his and Booker T's vision did not match.

Given he is a free agent now, WWE could use Zilla Fatu as a moderator between Roman Reigns and Jey Uso. The legendary Umaga's son can reunite the family, which can lead them to break several records. While this angle is speculative, it would be interesting to see if Zilla Fatu lands in WWE.

Roman Reigns' relative Zilla Fatu spoke about his exit from Booker T's Reality of Wrestling

When Zilla Fatu announced he would be joining Booker T's Reality of Wrestling last year, fans were excited to see how Fatu would progress under the WWE legend. Fatu made great progress under Booker T, as he made a successful debut in July this year.

However, a difference in vision caused the young Samoan to leave the Reality of Wrestling. Recently, Fatu spoke about his departure from Booker T's promotion. In an interview, Fatu revealed that he loved Reality of Wrestling and wished to see the promotion thrive. Stating the reason behind his departure, he said:

"It's all love. It's all respect. I still want to see Booker T and his school thrive. For me, it was just my vision was different. Me and Book, we already had a conversation and some things can't work. My vision and his vision, what he had lined up, it just didn't connect. We parted ways, respectfully, we're still on good terms. It's not like, 'I don't want to see you win no more.' It's all love. I have to go this way, he has to go this way. Everybody has to understand that everybody has different ways to the top. That's all I can speak on that. I still want to see them win."

While Zilla Fatu has not announced where he will be wrestling next, the youngster is expected to continue his career in the Indies. However, it would not be a surprise if WWE interfered and tried to sign Fatu.

Do you think WWE will bring Zilla Fatu to sort things out between Jey Uso and The Bloodline? Sound off in the comments section below!

