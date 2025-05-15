WWE legend suspended, Cody Rhodes is back, Heartbreaking Bloodline betrayal? - 5 Things that could happen on SmackDown this week

This week's episode of WWE SmackDown will take place at the Greensboro Coliseum, Greensboro, NC. This will be the first show of the blue brand following the 2025 Backlash Premium Live Event.

As of writing, there have been matches or segments announced for the Friday night show. However, as we are heading towards Money in the Bank 2025, fans can expect some qualifying matches to take place.

In this article, we will discuss five things that could happen on SmackDown this week.

#5. Nick Aldis might suspend Randy Orton

Randy Orton failed to dethrone John Cena at Backlash 2025. Instead, he has created a huge problem for himself by attacking Nick Aldis and other officials at the PLE. This happened when The Legend Killer was frustrated with the knockouts of the referee during the match.

When Nick and other officials approached the ring, The Viper hit his RKO to not only The National Treasure but also other officials. So, The Apex Predator's actions may lead to serious consequences when Nick Aldis suspends him on the upcoming edition of SmackDown.

#4. Cody Rhodes finally returns to WWE SmackDown

Cody Rhodes has been absent from WWE TV since Night Two of WrestleMania 41 where he lost his Undisputed WWE Title to John Cena. Rhodes has been advertised to make his appearance on SmackDown this week.

For those who might not know, WWE did promote an appearance from Cody Rhodes for an earlier SmackDown after 'Mania but the star didn't make it then. So, it will be interesting to see what happens when The American Nightmare appears for the first time since 'Mania and more interestingly, what he has to say to the WWE Universe.

#3. R-Truth walks away

R-Truth still believes that John Cena is a hero, as he admires him a lot. This is evident from WWE Backlash 2025, where the actions of Truth aided The Franchise Player in defeating Randy Orton to retain his gold. However, in return, the Tenation Leader put the veteran through a table in the post-show press conference event.

So, feeling remorse over his actions, Truth might decide to walk away from the blue brand in the upcoming show. Surely, this angle will be part of the storyline only and could be done to make things more interesting on the Friday night show. With speculation of a Truth vs. Cena match at Saturday Night's Main Event gaining traction, it will be interesting to see how this storyline plays out.

#2. The Miz & Carmelo Hayes might break up

The Miz & Carmelo Hayes have been working together on SmackDown for some time now. During last week's show, Melo clashed against Aleister Black, when The Miz tried to aid Carmelo but was put down with a Black Mass.

These developments may lead to Miz and Hayes potentially breaking up on the blue brand. This breakup could be done to initiate a singles run for both stars on the Friday night show.

#1. Jacob Fatu might get kicked out of Bloodline

Jacob Fatu is still the United States Champion on WWE SmackDown. The Samoan Werewolf retained his title when Jeff Cobb made his debut at Backlash, along with Solo Sikoa. Meanwhile, Fatu seemingly had no clue about his appearance and was visibly confused by Jeff's presence during his match.

So, in the upcoming episode of SmackDown, fans could witness a shocking Bloodline betrayal when Solo betrays Jacob and replaces him with Jeff Cobb. This could happen when the US Champion expresses that he was upset over Solo's actions during his match at Backlash.

