WWE Legend takes a dig at John Cena, calls him a 'wannabe'

John Cena

On Night 2 of WrestleMania 36, John Cena faced 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt under a unique stipulation, as the two arch-rivals battled each other in the first-ever Firefly Funhouse Match. Cena and Wyatt initially squared-off at WrestleMania 30 and this was the latter's opportunity to seek revenge on The Cenation Leader after losing out to him back in 2014.

Throughout the Firefly Funhouse Match, we saw various versions of Cena and Wyatt, including the former portraying the 'Hollywood nWo' version of himself, which was a major citation to Hollywood Hogan from the Attitude Era.

While the majority of the WWE Universe was impressed by the New World Order version of Cena, one man wasn't too pleased with it is non-other than Eric Bischoff. The former nWo campaigner took to Twitter and called out Cena by labeling him as "Just Another Wannabe".

Eric Biscoff calls out John Cena

As seen at the WrestleMania 36 clash between John Cena and Bray Wyatt, both men portrayed versions of former nWo OGs, as Cena gave us an in-depth look at what could've been if he had pulled-off a heel turn in WWE (similarly to what Hulk Hogan did back in WCW).

While many fans appreciated Cena's nWo outlook, Eric Bischoff took to Twitter and finally voiced his opinion on the former 16-time WWE World Champion's unique representation from WrestleMania.

Bischoff certainly didn't hold back on social media, as he called Cena a "wannabe" and had the following tweet in store for him:

Eric Bischoff's days as a nWo member

During the Attitude Era, Eric Bischoff along with other notable superstars from the pro wrestling industry joined the New World Order and started a revolutionary movement in WCW.

The likes of Hulk Hogan, Scott Hall, Kevin Nash, 'Macho Man' Randy Savage, Konnan, Dusty Rhodes, and Bret Hart are just a few names who affiliated themselves with the nWo back in the day and also boosted WCW's ratings and helped them edge past WWE on several occasions in the Monday Night War.

Bischoff himself was a vital part of the nWo and was in the managerial role of the faction and was also known for his highly-praised mic skills, as well.

In 2019, the former Monday Night RAW General Manager was announced as the Executive Director of SmackDown, however, within the space of a few short months, Bischoff was released by WWE and was replaced by Bruce Prichard instead.