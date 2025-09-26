  • home icon
WWE legend to turn heel after 1631 days and join Seth Rollins’ Vision at Crown Jewel? Exploring the possibility

By Love Verma
Published Sep 26, 2025 07:30 GMT
Seth Rollins &amp; Becky Lynch are part of the Vision. [Image credits: WWE.com]
Seth Rollins & Becky Lynch are part of The Vision. [Image credits: WWE.com]

At Crown Jewel, World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins is set to lock horns with Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes for the Crown Jewel Championship. Last year, The American Nightmare clashed with Gunther and managed to become the first-ever Crown Jewel title holder.

This year, as the Undisputed Champion, Rhodes will have a chance to reclaim the title by defeating The Visionary. Meanwhile, a major surprise could be waiting for the SmackDown star when Randy Orton might turn heel after 1631 days and align with The Vision at the Perth, Australia show.

Orton has been a babyface star since April 26, 2021, when he started teaming up with Matt Riddle as RK-Bro.

Over the past few months, WWE has dropped considerable hints at the villainous turn of The Legend Killer. However, the heel turn has not yet happened. Even during Drew McIntyre's recent feud with The Viper, The Scottish Warrior provoked Orton against Rhodes, and Randy doesn’t decline those comments.

With this, it seems that Orton's heel turn is seemingly on the horizon. One of the potential scenarios for turning The Viper heel is by him betraying Rhodes at the Crown Jewel PLE. This could happen when Orton costs Cody against Seth Rollins and eventually joins sides with The Visionary.

Following this, WWE can set up the Orton vs. Rhodes feud, which may incorporate the Undisputed Title. Additionally, Randy joining sides with Seth Rollins will be a great move for The Vision and will create more buzz for the RAW group.

For those unaware, Orton and Rollins were part of The Authority faction and worked together in the past. Later, The Legend Killer betrayed him and turned against the then-Triple H faction.

It will be interesting to see whether their reunion happens at WWE Crown Jewel or not.

Why Triple H must book Randy Orton's heel turn at WWE Crown Jewel?

The recent booking pattern of The Viper is a real frustration for fans. Even Kim Orton has agreed with a fan who shared his thoughts on The Legend Killer. If this is true, it seems that it is high time for Triple H to start booking Orton positively.

If this doesn't happen soon, fans might lose faith in the booking of the Chief Content Officer. Also, this could somewhat impact Randy Orton's legacy and put him in a weaker position.

Orton is already a multi-time WWE champion and has defeated many veteran stars. Only time will tell what plans Triple H has in store for Randy.

Love Verma

Love Verma is a WWE features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling with a Bachelor’s degree in Arts and Legislative Law. His experience in legal drafting helps him cross-check reports with reputed media to ensure their accuracy. Despite being an avid WWE fan, Verma manages to maintain objectivity in his work, ensuring unbiased writing that resonates with both the casual reader and die-hard fan.

Love became a pro wrestling fan after watching Royal Rumble 2014, and became a Brock Lesnar Guy following the 2015 edition of Royal Rumble. He admires the sheer power and dominance The Beast Incarnate displayed in his Triple-Threat Match against John Cena and Seth Rollins. However, one of his favorite matches is Seth Rollins vs. Randy Orton at WrestleMania 31, where Orton delivered one of the greatest RKOs ever.

Outside of wrestling, he enjoys painting, sketching, and immersing himself in the world of PC and PlayStation gaming, showcasing his creativity and love for entertainment.

Edited by Neda Ali
WWE
NBA
NFL
MMA
Tennis
NHL
Golf
MLB
Soccer
F1
WNBA
