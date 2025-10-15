  • home icon
  • WWE legend to turn heel after 2090 days and dethrone Cody Rhodes at Survivor Series? Exploring the possibility

WWE legend to turn heel after 2090 days and dethrone Cody Rhodes at Survivor Series? Exploring the possibility

By Ishaan Rathi
Modified Oct 15, 2025 02:23 GMT
Cody Rhodes is the current Undisputed WWE Champion

The Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes has been at the top of the entire WWE roster for months now. While the American Nightmare was pinned by Seth Rollins at Crown Jewel this week, the latter’s injury might not let him get dubbed as the new Quarterback of the company, leaving Rhodes at the top of the industry.

Cody Rhodes needs some big feuds to keep his Undisputed WWE title run intriguing. The American Nightmare has not had any big matches and storylines running lately, which has been the reason the fans have not enjoyed his second title reign. Further, the SmackDown ratings have taken a major hit lately, and WWE needs a new plan to get fans engaged once again.

While the company made a massive twist on storyline on RAW, with The Vision betraying Seth Rollins, to potentially get all the attention from fans, something similar could be featured on SmackDown as well. A potential heel turn from Randy Orton this week on the blue brand could make headlines all around the world.

The Viper has been teasing a heel turn for months now, but the legend has not been able to pull the trigger just yet. Considering the ratings and the new for new challenges for Cody Rhodes, the Legend Killer might be forced to pull the trigger this week on the blue brand.

Orton could turn heel for the first time since his heel turn back in January 2020, to take down Rhodes and potentially dethrone the Undisputed WWE Champion at a stage like Survivor Series. The Viper deserves a title run now that he is nearing his retirement, and an early heel turn to take down the champion could be the best-case scenario at present. Time will now tell what the company has in store for the stars next.

Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes might not team up ever again, revealed WWE veteran

Orton and Rhodes teamed up on SmackDown a couple of weeks ago, in an attempt to take down Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. During the match, Michael Cole recalled what Rhodes had once stated, revealing that, given the age of both men and the stature they are at in the company right now, it won’t be surprising if they don’t get to team up again.

"He talked about teaming with Randy Orton tonight and he said he isn't sure how many times they can keep doing this together as of course they get older in their careers. He said, one more time, Book. This is old school Mega Powers like for the team of Orton and Rhodes in their division."
While Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton might not team up again, both men could face each other in the squared circle very soon.

