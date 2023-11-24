WWE legend to turn heel after 31 months and become The Judgment Day's new leader at Survivor Series 2023? Exploring potential twist

The main event of Survivor Series 2023 is one of the most exciting WWE matches all year, as The Judgment Day's team faces Cody Rhodes and his squad of heroes inside WarGames. The babyface team finally found its fifth member on RAW this week.

Randy Orton will be making his long-awaited return to WWE at Survivor Series, after The American Nightmare confirmed him as a part of the team. This has sparked massive excitement and intrigue heading into the event. But what if The Viper turns heel on his first appearance back?

Following the announcement on Monday night, Damian Priest desperately tried to reach out to Orton. The "leader" of The Judgment Day even tweeted him to answer his phone. This likely means Priest may have an offer for the WWE legend, potentially even being willing to give his spot as the main man of the faction.

There is a solid reason for a Randy Orton heel turn, too. The Apex Predator will be teaming with Jey Uso, one of the men who put him on the shelf. The former Bloodline member's face after Rhodes' announcement on RAW says it all. Nobody has forgotten what happened.

Damian Priest may have used that to convince Orton to join The Judgment Day at Survivor Series, if the phone call happened. It will be interesting to see if a turn happens on Saturday, with the returning star's new merchandise indicating he is set to "strike first."

There's just something poetic about Randy Orton taking over a faction that Edge started.

What does a Randy Orton-led Judgment Day look like after WWE Survivor Series?

If Orton turns his back on Cody Rhodes and his team inside WarGames, the landscape of RAW would be completely different. The 10-time WWE Champion may make some changes in The Judgment Day, potentially making JD McDonagh and even Dominik Mysterio his lackeys.

And despite being the one to bring Randy Orton into the group, Damian Priest's future would likely be in doubt, too. Señor Money in the Bank wouldn't like to play second fiddle for too long, so some tension may be brewing, especially if he is asked to give his briefcase to The Viper.

Who knows what will happen in the men's WarGames Match at Survivor Series? This is just one of many possible twists WWE can pull off inside the double cage.

Will Randy Orton become The Judgment Day's new leader at Survivor Series: WarGames 2023? Leave your predictions in the comments section below!