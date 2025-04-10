WWE legend to turn heel on Cody Rhodes and insert himself into WrestleMania 41 main event? Potential last-minute twist explored

Cody Rhodes is set to defend his Undisputed WWE Championship against 2025 Elimination Chamber winner John Cena. Fans highly anticipated the match; this would mark Cena’s first match since turning heel. Experts feel the Stamford-based promotion has something shocking in store for the bout.

Last week on SmackDown, Nick Aldis announced that Kevin Owens had suffered a neck injury that required surgery. The Prizefighter will be out of action for an unknown period for the same. Due to KO being medically unfit, the WrestleMania match between him and Orton has also fallen off the card. The Viper was visibly upset as he lost his calm and RKO'd Aldis.

Fans are now wondering what The Viper will do at the Show of Shows. In the realms of possibility, Randy Orton might convince his old friend and CCO of WWE Triple H to be booked in the main event match between Cody Rhodes and John Cena, making it a Triple Threat bout.

The Apex Predator shares history with both Rhodes and Cena; his involvement in the bout could open up multiple possibilities. Orton could turn heel on Rhodes, and Cena could win his 17th world title while taking advantage of it.

This way, the company won’t even tarnish The American Nightmare’s monument and could book the dream bout between Orton and Rhodes post-Mania. That said, the angle mentioned above is speculative, and nothing is confirmed.

WWE personality thinks a former world champion could face Randy Orton at WrestleMania

Many might not know that SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis was a decorated professional wrestler who held multiple world championships outside WWE before he joined the company.

While speaking on his Notsam Wrestling podcast, WWE personality Sam Roberts pointed out how Randy Orton could be the perfect debut opponent for Aldis, where Nick himself could emerge as Orton’s 'Mania opponent.

“I think that might be your match. You can say, 'How are you going to set that match up?' It's real easy. Randy Orton says, 'Hey Nick. What's my match?' Nick says, 'I can't find you one.' Then you are the match. If Randy Orton RKO's Nick Aldis in the beginning of SmackDown [on April 11], that's now two in a row. Maybe do something else in the middle of the episode. You can close the episode by saying, 'All right, Randy. I'll do it,'" Sam Roberts said.

With WrestleMania 41 on the horizon, it will be interesting to see what the Triple H-led creative team has in store for fans at the Show of Shows.

