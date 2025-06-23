WWE legend to turn heel on IYO SKY and challenge her to a first-ever match at Evolution? Exploring the chances

IYO SKY has been wandering directionless on Monday Night RAW for the past few weeks. As the Women's World Champion, she deserves some spotlight on the shows. With WWE's historic Evolution PLE being only a few weeks away, Triple H has a major opportunity to turn things around. He could shake things up with a surprise twist by bringing in a legend to turn heel and challenge SKY at Evolution.

Nikki Bella could turn heel this week on Monday Night RAW to attack IYO SKY ahead of Evolution. Bella was originally rumored to face Liv Morgan at the all-women's PLE next month. However, The Miracle Kid sustained a shoulder injury last week, and she is now out for the foreseeable future. Now that Morgan is on the shelf, The Fearless One's plans for the historic event remain up in the air.

Besides, some reports suggested that following Liv Morgan's injury, WWE had to make major changes to the plans for Evolution. Some even reported that the whole script was scrapped and Triple H had to start from scratch. Given that Nikki Bella made her return, especially to compete in Evolution, WWE needs to put her in a major showdown at the event.

Therefore, there is a high possibility that WWE could go with Bella vs. SKY at the historic show. With IYO SKY being a huge babyface on RAW, Bella could turn heel to go after the Women's World Championship. Besides, it would give the Japanese superstar a big match at Evolution after being out of the limelight for the past few months.

That said, it is just a speculation as of now. Only time will tell what WWE has planned for IYO SKY's Women's World Championship reign from here on.

IYO SKY to face her friend at SummerSlam?

This year, WWE will host its biggest SummerSlam event in history. The first-ever two-night edition of the show would feature some of the biggest matches of the year. Considering IYO SKY's popularity among the WWE Universe, WWE needs to put her in a blockbuster clash at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

Therefore, there is a high possibility that Triple H could book her in a match with her fellow Japanese friend, Asuka, at SummerSlam. The Empress of Tomorrow made her return last week on RAW, and she quickly made her way to the finals of the Queen of the Ring Tournament.

WWE has been building Asuka as a strong contender heading to the finals of the tournament. Therefore, it is likely that she could win the whole tournament at Night of Champions. If it happens, it might lead to a potential clash between SKY and The Empress of Tomorrow at SummerSlam this year.

Both ladies have a rich history together in WWE. Through incredible storytelling and acclaimed wrestling skills, SKY and Asuka can deliver a banger clash at The Biggest Party of the Summer in New York.

