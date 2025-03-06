WWE legend to turn heel soon and unveil himself as the manager of The Rock and John Cena? Potential swerve explored

The Rock and John Cena changed the landscape of the wrestling industry when they aligned with each other at Elimination Chamber. The world has still not been able to stop talking about the massive twist that unfolded at the premium live event.

While Cena and The Final Boss now have all the spotlight, WWE legend Paul Heyman could also turn heel and align with the duo. The Hall of Famer is the best version of himself when he works as a heel, and a massive swerve in storylines could eventually lead to some of the greatest storylines in the history of the sports entertainment industry.

John Cena is yet to explain his actions at Elimination Chamber. The Franchise Player appeared at the post-show press conference but didn't utter a word. Rather, he sat down, dropped the mic, and left.

While Cena and The Rock are two of the greatest talkers that have graced the wrestling industry, adding a manager into the mix could make things much more interesting. Cena using the mic on very rare occasions could give more essence to his promos, stealing the spotlight and engaging the WWE Universe.

A possible heel turn for Paul Heyman could eventually lead to the match that the fans have been awaiting for years: Roman Reigns vs. The Rock. Further, another match between Reigns and Cena could also be booked to make things even more interesting.

(Please Note: This is just speculation and is not based on confirmed facts)

John Cena and The Rock's alliance led to Cody Rhodes getting legitimately injured

The ending moments of the Elimination Chamber premium live event featured John Cena's heel turn when the 16-time World Champion attacked Cody Rhodes. Travis Scott was also present in the ring alongside The Rock and threw a punch at the American Nightmare.

While Scott's punch didn't seem real initially, it was later seen that the strike was quite dangerous. According to Wrestling Observer Radio, Rhodes potentially damaged his eardrums and sustained a black eye following the segment, seemingly from the punch.

WWE has still not made any comments about the Undisputed WWE Champion's injury following Elimination Chamber. Fans will have to wait and see what the company has in store for this storyline next.

