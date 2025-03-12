WWE legend to turn on John Cena after he fails to dethrone Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41? Potential twist explored

John Cena has a herculean task ahead of him at WrestleMania 41. He is aiming to dethrone Cody Rhodes as the Undisputed WWE Champion. Cena turned heel and became The Rock's man in his pursuit of the 17th world title of his career.

A lot will be at stake for The Cenation Leader at 'Mania this year. If he fails to accomplish his goal, there will also be some repercussions. One of the biggest fallouts of a loss to Cody Rhodes would be The Final Boss turning against him.

The Brahma Bull had chosen Cena as his man in the promotion. He knew somewhere down the line that Cody could refuse his offer, hence he already had a 'Plan B' in place by roping in John Cena. However, if The Champ loses at 'Mania, The Rock might wreak havoc on him.

It's also known that Cena and The Rock haven't been the best of friends in WWE. The two icons have had their differences over the years and also have some real-life heat. Last year at WrestleMania 40, Cena and Rock also came face-to-face when the former came out to assist Cody Rhodes against The Bloodline.

Despite all of this, The Rock set aside his differences with Cena, and at Elimination Chamber, the two put up a remarkable show of unity. However, if John Cena falls short of victory, The Rock can also wind up Cena's retirement tour before The GOAT has his final say.

Seeing as The Rock is a member of the Board of Directors of the TKO group, he could overplay his hand and limit the number of matches on Cena's retirement tour and also punish him by not letting him participate in any major title match.

It might also happen that The Final Boss attacks Cena on RAW after 'Mania, setting up their final bout for SummerSlam. The two have faced each other in two WrestleManias, and the score is tied at one apiece. They could have a third and final battle at SummerSlam later this year.

John Cena's father is clueless about his son's shocking heel turn in WWE

John Cena's heel turn at Elimination Chamber not only shocked the WWE Universe but also his own father. John Cena Sr. has been receiving endless calls and text messages over Cena's heel turn, but just like the fans, even he doesn't have any answer.

While speaking to Bill Apter, Senior Editor of Sportskeeda, Cena's father stated that he had no idea why his son turned heel in the last leg of his WWE career and that the fans should get the answer from Cena only.

"I'm tired of guys like you, I'm tired of the other phone calls that I'm getting. I don't know why he did what he did. You're gonna have to get that from him. I am so tired of this. Why don't we just let it play out and find out what's happening," Cena's father said. [H/T - Fightful]

John Cena will be there on Monday Night RAW next week in Brussels, and the fans will get to hear his side of the story. It remains to be seen what Cena says in his defense for turning heel.

