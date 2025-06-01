WWE legend to win Money in the Bank contract for the third time and cash in on John Cena? Exploring the possibility

WWE Superstar John Cena seems almost unstoppable in his 17th WWE World Championship run. After winning the title against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41, he successfully defended the belt against Randy Orton at the 2025 Backlash, albeit via underhanded means both times. Interestingly, there is a chance that The Franchise Player could get dethroned by CM Punk if he cashes in the Money in the Bank contract on him after winning the briefcase for the third time.

The Second City Saint won the Money in the Bank contract for two years in a row in 2008 and 2009. The Straight Edge Superstar also has a hundred percent cash-in rate, dethroning Edge to win the World Heavyweight Championship in June 2008.

He also cashed in on Jeff Hardy, using his second MITB contract win in April 2009 to take the World Heavyweight Championship off Jeff Hardy moments after the high-flyer won the belt against Edge. Now, CM Punk has been named for the final men’s MITB qualifier match on next week’s episode of RAW against AJ Styles and El Grande Americano.

It should be noted that The Phenomenal One had paid Dominik Mysterio a personal visit at The Judgment Day Clubhouse and declared that he was coming after the Intercontinental Championship. On the other hand, Americano is cleaning house with the luchadors on the RAW brand.

Thus, with the push CM Punk is receiving, there is a chance that he would emerge as the winner of the qualifying match to advance to the premium live event on June 7, 2025. The Second City Saint was furious at John Cena after this year’s Elimination Chamber, calling him a phony for chanting the words Hustle, Loyalty, and Respect, and selling his dreams out.

Punk was especially angry since Cena won the Chamber match after Seth Rollins attacked The Straight Edge Superstar despite getting eliminated. Thus, while The Second City Saint is signed to the RAW brand, he could go after John Cena if he unhooks the briefcase in Los Angeles.

Punk can take his time and cash in on the Undisputed Champion at the 2025 Night of Champions, not making the same mistake as Drew McIntyre last year and trying to cash in right after winning the contract, epecially when John Cena has the support of The Rock. While this is a big possibility, all of this is speculation so far.

John Cena could abandon Logan Paul at Money in the Bank

This week on WWE SmackDown, John Cena and Logan Paul faced Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes in a segment. The Last Real Champion kept taking verbal jabs at the World Heavyweight Champion and The American Nightmare. Not bothering to listen too much, Mr. Yeet said that the four of them could brawl things out instead of waiting for Money in the Bank.

While the crowd of Knoxville, Tennessee, cheered on, John Cena was seen backing out and trying to leave the ring. Surprised by this, Logan Paul shoved The Franchise Player, not believing that his tag team partner was leaving him behind. This prompted the Undisputed Champ to give The Maverick a heated glare. Shortly after, however, an insult from Cody Rhodes aimed at Cena and Paul resulted in hands being thrown by all four wrestlers.

Given his actions on WWE SmackDown, it is very likely that John Cena could abandon Logan Paul at Money in the Bank, leaving him to fend for himself, as he seemed offended by the actions of the former United States Champion. As of now, this is also speculative, and it will be interesting to see which tag team emerges victorious in California.

