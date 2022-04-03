5 WWE legends who should have one more match after "Stone Cold" Steve Austin

WWE Hall of Famer "Stone Cold" Steve Austin wrestled a match after 19 long years. At WrestleMania 38, he locked horns against Kevin Owens in a No-Holds-Barred match and defeated him.

The Texas Rattlesnake looked in pretty good shape for his age, and fans were more than happy to see him back in action. While this may go down as his final match, there are a few other legends who need to get back in the ring to get theirs.

This article will focus on five WWE legends who could have one more match after "Stone Cold" Steve Austin.

#5 in our list of WWE legends who should have one more match after "Stone Cold" Steve Austin- Rob Van Dam

Rob Van Dam is widely regarded as one of the best performers to enter the squared circle. Mr. Monday Night had a prolific career in ECW, IMPACT Wrestling, and WWE, where he was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2021.

Some may find it surprising to learn that he is still competing on the indie circuit and has partaken in a few matches in 2022. Speaking of his last WWE match, it came in 2014 on an episode of SmackDown against Seth Rollins.

The career of such a decorated superstar coming to an end at a weekly show isn't a digestible fact. The former world champion should return to Vince McMahon's promotion once to get a well-deserved retirement match.

#4. Kurt Angle needs a better retirement match

Kurt Angle @RealKurtAngle My farewell match will be against Baron Corbin at Wrestlemania. I realize it’s not the most popular decision from a fan’s perspective... BUT I will make Corbin tap out on the biggest stage… instagram.com/p/BvLP1xBHccg/… My farewell match will be against Baron Corbin at Wrestlemania. I realize it’s not the most popular decision from a fan’s perspective... BUT I will make Corbin tap out on the biggest stage… instagram.com/p/BvLP1xBHccg/…

Kurt Angle had to bid farewell to fans following his defeat at the hands of Baron Corbin at WrestleMania 35. Fans were bitter over how Corbin was not the perfect guy to retire the legend and wanted Angle to compete once more.

Angle confirmed that he was about to return to WWE around the time of Royal Rumble 2022 but that the plans were scrapped ultimately. While it is not confirmed whether The Olympic Gold Medalist was to enter the ring or not, the probability of him fighting again cannot be ruled out.

The Olympian should return for one last match against a superstar like John Cena to ensure a befitting end to his career.

#3. The Game should get one final match

Triple H recently announced his retirement and left fans around the world in shock. Since last year, the Cerebral Assasin's health has been a major issue, and it was perhaps an appropriate call for the 52-year-old to hang up his boots.

That being said, fans do want him to wrestle in one last match. Such a legend leaving the ring without a retirement match would be astonishing. The Game should contest one more match against a credible opponent from NXT to pass the torch.

#2. Kane deserves a grand farewell

Kane last partook in the 2021 Men's Royal Rumble match. The Big Red Machine is one of the greatest superstars in the history of WWE, and his current status is rather ambiguous.

The Devil's Favorite Demon hasn't officially retired yet and has made sporadic appearances to put over younger talents. With The Undertaker retired, it may be time for Kane to call it a day as well.

The Mayor of Tennessee should wear his mask once more to get the retirement match he deserves.

#1. Do you smell what The Rock is cookin'?

The Rock had a great final battle against John Cena at WrestleMania XXIX until it was ruined when he contested a squash match at WrestleMania 32 against Erick Rowan.

The Brahma Bull is still in great shape, and the current storyline of Roman Reigns as The Head of The Table has opened the door for a potential match for The Rock. The former world champion should return for a match in 2023 because it is titled WrestleMania Hollywood. Having someone of The Great One's caliber would also help the company boost ticket sales and gain mainstream media attention.

