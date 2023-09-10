WWE legends to return after 7 years for one more match, with Triple H currently in charge of creative storylines? Here are 4 tag teams they could face

A beloved tag team from WWE's past has reunited. Bubba Ray Dudley and his "brother" D-Von Dudley recently teamed up again in IMPACT Wrestling. This came after D-Von had previously faced various health issues, and had been retired from the ring.

While the two competed as Team 3D in that promotion, fans are now wondering if The Dudley Boyz could make a return to World Wrestling Entertainment. This speculation intensified when it was revealed that Bubba and D-Von signed a Legends contract with the promotion.

The multi-time tag team champions last competed as part of the titanic wrestling promotion seven years ago. They lost to Neville and Sami Zayn during the 2016 SummerSlam Kickoff show.

Now, however, Triple H could potentially bring the two back for one last match on a major stage. The Game clearly values the pair, given that he signed them to a Legends deal. Who might the legendary tag team battle if they did have one last match?

Below are four tag teams The Dudley Boyz could face in one last WWE match.

#4. Judgment Day are on top of tag team wrestling in WWE

Judgment Day

The Judgment Day claim to run WWE, and frankly, they are starting to back up their claims, evidenced by the gold they hold currently. The group consists of Rhea Ripley, Dominik Mysterio, Finn Balor, and Damian Priest. All four hold titles, with Rhea representing the RAW brand, Dirty Dom holding an NXT title, and the duo of Finn and Damian holding undisputed tag team gold.

More specifically, The Archer of Infamy and The Prince are the Unified RAW & SmackDown Tag Team Champions. By holding both sets of titles, they can freely appear on both RAW and SmackDown.

Given the amount of titles Bubba Ray and D-Von have held throughout their wrestling careers, the pair going for gold one last time could be an incredible story. Imagine if they won the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles in their last match, vacated the gold, and the promotion then split the titles up again? It would solve a lot of issues.

#3. Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens could have a wild brawl with The Dudleys

Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn

While Finn Balor and Damian Priest are the reigning Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions, they only just recently captured the belts. The pair that they defeated to win the gold is the Canadian duo of Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens.

Owens and Zayn are two of WWE's most popular stars. They defeated The Usos in the main event of WrestleMania Saturday to win the gold, and held it for months. They finally lost the belts in a wild brawl with Judgment Day at Payback.

The Dudley Boyz know all about wild brawls. Their time in ECW, TNA, and even World Wrestling Entertainment featured a number of them. Owens and Zayn could use their similar experience to have a chaotic bout with the hardcore legends.

#2. The Street Profits could keep up the pace

Expand Tweet

It is no secret that Bubba Ray Dudley and D-Von Dudley are older. Both men have been around wrestling for close to 30 years and D-Von, in particular, had also been retired. Passage of time inevitably means that neither man can quite move like they used to.

Given that fact, the best WWE tag team to combat the legends may be a pair who can make up for the lack of movement. The Street Profits may be the perfect duo to do exactly that. They can keep up a quick pace and bounce around for the former tag team champions.

Plus, The Street Profits are one of the most successful modern teams. They've held gold on all three WWE brands. While they haven't yet carved out a legacy like The Dudleys, they are well on their way to becoming legends themselves.

#1. The Viking Raiders are on a roll lately

Expand Tweet

During the heyday of Attitude Era tag team wrestling, The Dudleys had a legendary rivalry with The Hardy Boyz and Edge & Christian. Of the three teams, they were the more physical bruisers.

Today, it could be argued that the bruiser team of the division is The Viking Raiders. The WWE duo of Erik and Ivar are hard hitting, but extremely athletic. They are managed by Erik's real-life wife Valhalla.

Two bruising tag teams clashing in a WWE ring could be a breath of fresh air. Above all else, The Viking Raiders have picked up a lot of wins lately. Could their biggest victory be at the expense of the Hall of Fame duo?