WWE Live Event Results (05/15/2019): Former Tag team Champions battle, Shield gets an honorary member

Things really didn't go as Elias had planned

While the Smackdown team entertained the fans in Magdeburg, Germany, the RAW roster featured in a live event in Birmingham, England. The new 'Wild Card Rule' resulted in several members of the blue brand showing up on RAW's house show.

There were eight matches on the card for the fans in England, which included four Championship defenses.

The results and highlights from the show are provided below:

#1 Becky Lynch (c) vs Tamina vs Lacey Evans for the RAW Women's Championship

The RAW and Smackdown Women's Champion Becky Lynch put one of her titles on the line at this event. While she recieved one of the loudest pops of the night, there wasn't much of a reaction for Lacey or Tamina.

The fans noted the match to be good and that Evans was impressive. Lynch picked up the win with Tamina tapping out to the Disarm-her.

Becky Lynch def. Lacey Evans and Tamina to retain the RAW Women's Championship

#2 Chad Gable vs Robert Roode

The Superstar Shake-up disbanded the former RAW Tag team Champions, Glorious Gable. Smackdown's Chad Gable and RAW's Robert Roode surprisingly delivered the match of the night, according to the fans in attendance.

Roode pinned his former partner following the Glorious DDT.

Robert Roode def. Chad Gable

#3 The Lucha House Party (Kalisto, Gran Metalik and Lince Dorado) vs Jinder Mahal and The Singh Brothers

Smackdown's Jinder Mahal and 205 Live's Singh Brothers reunited to take on RAW's Lucha House Party. It was a pretty fun match with the crowd in full support of the Luchadors.

The Lucha House Party def. Jinder Mahal and The Singh Brothers

#4 Bayley and Ember Moon vs Ruby Riott and Liv Morgan

Another RAW vs Smackdown match. Bayley and Ember Moon of Smackdown teamed up to fight off the Riott Squad members Morgan and Ruby Riott.

The crowd was really behind Bayley throughout this bout. It was a short match, which ended with Bayley pinning Morgan for the win

Bayley and Ember Moon def. Ruby Riott and Liv Morgan

