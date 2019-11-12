WWE Live Event Results - Aberdeen, Scotland (November 10, 2019): The Fiend and Becky Lynch defends their championships

Becky Lynch headlined the live-event nter caption Becky Lynch headlined the live-event.

WWE moved to Aberdeen, Scotland this Sunday to continue their tour of the UK. It was a huge house show and major Superstars from WWE RAW and WWE SmackDown were featured on nine matches on the card.

All the main titles on The Red Brand apart from the RAW Tag Team Championship were defended at the event. One of the most popular stars in the company at the moment, 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt also competed in a street-fight match against Seth Rollins.

So without further ado, let's get right into the highlights and results.

#1 Ricochet vs Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre just got upset by Ricochet. Now the Scotsman is away for some Irn Brus. #WWEAberdeen pic.twitter.com/qOCeHbU4Rg — ANDY GIBSON OF THE TV CHRONICLE (@AndyGibsonTV) November 10, 2019

WWE's resident superhero Ricochet took on Drew McIntyre in the first night of the match. The One and Only picked up a victory over McIntyre after a tense encounter but got laid out by The Sinister Scotsman with the Glasgow Kiss headbutt after the match was over.

Amazing to see @DMcIntyreWWE back in Scotland! Shame you didn't get "Oh Flower of Scotland" belted out though for you 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 #WWEAberdeen pic.twitter.com/vfcsqsfBsD — L-M (@LisaMarieCG) November 11, 2019

Result: Ricochet defeated Drew McIntyre

#2 The Street Profits vs Cedric Alexander & R-Truth vs Shelton Benjamin & Drake Maverick

In a triple-threat tag team match, Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins took on the makeshift teams of Cedric Alexander & R-Truth and Shelton Benjamin & Drake Maverick. The Street Profits pinned Drake Maverick to pick up the win.

After the match was over, Kevin Owens came out and hit Shelton Benjamin with a Stunner after he attacked Drake Maverick.

Result: The Street Profits defeated Cedric Alexander & R-Truth and Shelton Benjamin & Drake Maverick

#3 Rusev vs Bobby Lashley

Rusev continued his rivalry with Bobby Lashley at the live event show at Aberdeen, Scotland. Rusev won the match via disqualification after Lana came out and caused interference by throwing her high heels at him.

Lashley tried to attack Rusev after the match but The Bulgarian Brute fended off the attack by using the high heels that Lana left behind.

Result: Rusev defeated Bobby Lashley by disqualification

