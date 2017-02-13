WWE Live Event Results: Anchorage, AK (11/02/2017)

A surprise tag team match was booked at the house show.

Roman Reigns teamed up with Sami Zayn to take on Team Kevin and Chris.

As the road to WrestleMania 33 continued, the RAW went to Anchorage, Alaska last night. The show saw two championships defended on the night, as well as an impromptu tag team main event.

The results have been provided below:

#1. Enzo & Big Cass vs. Rusev & Jinder Mahal

It was said that this was a tremendous decision to kick off the show, as it amped up the crowd from the beginning. The rivalry between these two teams continued on the current tour of the Great White North and did not disappoint, as the crowd was said to be very much into this match.

Lana got involved in the match, causing the distraction, but Enzo and Big Cass eventually picked up the win after the Bada Boom Shaka Laka.

Winners via pinfall: Enzo & Big Cass

Totally marked out Enzo and Big Cass #wweanchorage pic.twitter.com/SNkwIhds4S — Jeffrey Brown (@sgtkickarse) February 12, 2017

#2. Sin Cara vs. Braun Strowman

Poor Sin Cara. He tried his best, and he actually got some offence in on Strowman, but the ‘Monster Among Men’s’ power was ultimately too much for the speed of the faceless Luchador. Braun picks up the win in a match that was more competitive than anyone thought it would be.

Winner via pinfall: Braun Strowman

Braun Strowman “El Monstruo entre Hombres” vs. Sin Cara #wweanchorage pic.twitter.com/BdB1xCgAxU — ProWrestling FanCam (@ProWresFanCam) February 12, 2017

#3. The Golden Truth & Curtis Axel vs. Bo Dallas & The Shining Stars

The crowd was surprisingly into this match, which was actually very entertaining. Curtis Axel got the hot tag and cleaned house with a surprisingly good-looking string of offence. Axel got the win by pinning Bo Dallas.

Winners via pinfall: The Golden Truth & Curtis Axel

#4. WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville vs. Rich Swann

Rich Swann returned to action at the live event in Anchorage, Alaska to take on WWE Cruiserweight Champion, Neville. The match was said to be pretty good but closely resembled the matches from 205 Live and the Royal Rumble with a few new counters thrown in. Neville won with his Rings of Saturn-esque submission hold.

Winner via submission: Neville