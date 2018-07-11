WWE Live Event Results: Augusta, ME (9th July)

AJ Styles and Rusev faced each other on SmackDown Live

WWE's Blue Brand stopped over at Augusta, Maine, a day before SmackDown Live. The SmackDown superstars put on a show for the audience, who packed in to see the Live Event.

The audience was rowdy, and the wrestlers let loose as well, knowing that they were performing for a live audience, instead of a television audience at home.

The show saw the main event No Disqualification Match, where AJ Styles put his title on the line against Shinsuke Nakamura, before the duo's battle on SmackDown Live. An NXT star was called up, with Nikki Cross making her main roster house show debut, teaming up with Becky Lynch.

The Bludgeon Brothers also defended the SmackDown Tag Team Titles, while Jeff Hardy put his United States Title on the line in a Triple Threat Match.

The No.1 Contender for the WWE Championship, Rusev took part in a match, while The New Day, Sanity, Sin Cara, Andrade 'Cien' Almas and more stars all featured on the card.

Thanks to F4WOnline for the heads up.

#1 Jeff Hardy [c] vs Samoa Joe vs The Miz [United States Championship]:

Jeff Hardy put his United States Title on the line to kick off things in the house show. His challengers were Samoa Joe and The Miz, who both looked to pick up some momentum with Extreme Rules less than a week away.

Jeff Hardy defeated Samoa Joe and Miz at 9:04 in a good match.

The Miz had a lot of fun, hitting Hardy in the chest with the 'Heart Punch' and did the robe removal in the style of Rick Rude.

Joe and Hardy both got a strong reaction from the crowd, but at the end of the day, it was Jeff Hardy who came away with the win.

He hit Miz with a Twist of Fate to pick up the pinfall.

Result: Jeff Hardy defeated The Miz and Samoa Joe to retain the United States Title.

2. Sin Cara vs Andrade 'Cien' Almas (w/ Zelina Vega):

Sin Cara and Andrade 'Cien' Almas continued their feud in August. The two have been engaged in an on and off feud for the past few weeks.

Sin Cara looked good in the match, with high spots which excited the crowd. He hit a Slingshot Hurricanrana to the outside on Almas and even had him pinned at one point.

Andrade Almas beats Sin Cara at 12:21 in a very good match that would have been better if crowd actually knew who Almas was.

Unfortunately, a distraction by Zelina Vega saw Almas out of the sticky situation, and Almas hit Sin Cara with a Hammerlock DDT to pick up the win.

Result: Andrade 'Cien' Almas defeated Sin Cara.